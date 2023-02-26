Sweep of Purdue continues to shift the narrative of Indiana basketball
Nobody walks into Mackey Arena and does what the Hoosiers just pulled off.
Several times we have seen Indiana cave in, unable to pull it together for a win. But, on Saturday night, Indiana was a different team. The Hoosiers had their backs up against the wall with several factors playing against them, yet they took down Purdue 79-71, sweeping the Boilermakers for the first time since the 2012-2013 season.
If I were to tell you Trayce Jackson-Davis wouldn't score a point until the 11:44 mark of the second half, you would think Indiana had no chance of winning. Nevertheless, here we are, talking about how they are dancing their way back to Bloomington with one of the most important wins in recent years.
Resiliency. That’s the word that best describes this Indiana win.
Indiana's road struggles have been apparent for the entire season which makes what they did Saturday night so much more impressive. Jackson-Davis wasn’t much of a factor scoring, they were in foul trouble early, the environment was as crazy as it gets, and Indiana was getting outrebounded by a landslide. However, still, with all of those things on the table, Indiana was able to pull out the win.
Jalen Hood-Schifino was a star. His 35 points were a performance for the ages all while being a 19-year-old freshman. Miller Kopp and Trey Galloway stepped up in a manner that Indiana has desperately been looking for the entire season.
Whichever way you look at it, Indiana wasn’t just good, they were great.
“To come into this hostile environment and get a win, it just says a lot about our players,” Woodson said. “We’ve really been sitting at the top being one of the best teams in the Big Ten since we had the skid, the three-game losing streak…That’s behind us. I try to prepare these guys for every game and Iowa’s next, this game is behind us.”
This win for Indiana does a multitude of things. It puts them in a prime position to secure a top two seed in the Big Ten tournament, helps their stock rise as they enter the month of March, and a sweep against Purdue for the first time in a decade. Indiana has had their ups and downs in the Woodson era but this goes down as one of the biggest wins in these chaotic two years.
In the last 10 years, Indiana hasn't seen the same historical success that they've had in the past. Up until last year, the Hoosiers hadn't made the tournament since 2016.
Times are changing in Bloomington. This year will mark back-to-back tournament appearances for Indiana as they will likely finish as a top-15 team. When he was first introduced as head coach in March of 2021, Woodson set out to put Indiana back at the top of college basketball, and so far he's coming through with his promise.
Recently, the big-name recruits have played everywhere except Indiana. Woodson brought in his biggest name this off-season in Jalen Hood-Schifino and partnered him with another 5-star in Malik Reneau. Hood-Schifino just scored 35 points against the No. 5 team in the country single handily carrying his team to another monumental win against their rival.
Indiana can beat Purdue in Assembly Hall, sure. One thing is beating them in your home court, but beating them in Mackey? That never happens.
Indiana took the win from the Boilermakers in controlling fashion. They won a game they had no business winning. The win against Purdue isn't only the biggest win of the season for the Hoosiers, it shows the continuing shift in what Woodson is building.
Indiana now goes back to Bloomington with two games left on their regular season schedule. Iowa on Tuesday night and Michigan on Sunday evening, both games at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are now riding season-high momentum at the right time as they control their own destiny for a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament.
Assistant head coach Yasir Rosemond said it best while walking with his team off the floor, through the Mackey Arena tunnel, and toward the locker room. This team has turned around its season after the country was counting them out back in early January. They have now taken down Purdue for the third time in two years all while being one of the top teams in the Big Ten this season.
The team hasn’t just improved in the last season. We are now seeing where this program is trending. For Rosemond, this team, and program, just feels different.
“This ain’t the same Indiana!”
