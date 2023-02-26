Nobody walks into Mackey Arena and does what the Hoosiers just pulled off.

Several times we have seen Indiana cave in, unable to pull it together for a win. But, on Saturday night, Indiana was a different team. The Hoosiers had their backs up against the wall with several factors playing against them, yet they took down Purdue 79-71, sweeping the Boilermakers for the first time since the 2012-2013 season.

If I were to tell you Trayce Jackson-Davis wouldn't score a point until the 11:44 mark of the second half, you would think Indiana had no chance of winning. Nevertheless, here we are, talking about how they are dancing their way back to Bloomington with one of the most important wins in recent years.

Resiliency. That’s the word that best describes this Indiana win.

Indiana's road struggles have been apparent for the entire season which makes what they did Saturday night so much more impressive. Jackson-Davis wasn’t much of a factor scoring, they were in foul trouble early, the environment was as crazy as it gets, and Indiana was getting outrebounded by a landslide. However, still, with all of those things on the table, Indiana was able to pull out the win.

Jalen Hood-Schifino was a star. His 35 points were a performance for the ages all while being a 19-year-old freshman. Miller Kopp and Trey Galloway stepped up in a manner that Indiana has desperately been looking for the entire season.

Whichever way you look at it, Indiana wasn’t just good, they were great.

“To come into this hostile environment and get a win, it just says a lot about our players,” Woodson said. “We’ve really been sitting at the top being one of the best teams in the Big Ten since we had the skid, the three-game losing streak…That’s behind us. I try to prepare these guys for every game and Iowa’s next, this game is behind us.”