Bloomington, Indiana – In preparation for Saturday’s highly-anticipated men’s basketball game between No. 21 Indiana and No. 1 Purdue, IU Athletics is modifying its standard procedures for Indiana University students with General Admission game tickets.





Students with GA tickets will be permitted to start lining up on the IU Athletics campus at 9 a.m. Saturday, seven hours before the scheduled 4 p.m. tip-off. Traditionally, the GA lineup begins five hours before IU games. In addition, due to a forecast that includes sub-20-degree temperatures, the GA lineup for Saturday’s game will be relocated indoors to the Gladstein Fieldhouse. Gladstein Fieldhouse is located to the east of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and behind Wilkinson Hall.