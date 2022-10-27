Just like that, the Indiana men's basketball season is right around the corner with the Hoosiers' first exhibition game versus NAIA program Marian University coming to Bloomington this Saturday, Oct. 29th.

Indiana comes into the season ranked No. 13 in the nation and as the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten conference this season. With the 2022-23 season having high expectations, this will be the first chance for Indiana to compete against someone other than each other and display the improvements they have made this past offseason.

While this exhibition game will be a small sample size of what the year's Indiana team looks like, here are three storylines to watch for this Saturday when the Hoosier's take the court for the first time this season.

