An analysis of the Indiana men's basketball season could be written in a number of different styles. Similar to the use of terms like "funeral" vs. "celebration of life," it really is all about perspective when it comes to the Hoosiers. I would generally consider myself somebody who excels at turning a phrase or telling a story, but I am not the best narrator in this case. The story of this season deserves to be told by statistics. Anybody can look at a box score and pick out the issues with Indiana basketball from this season. However, I feel this would paint an inaccurate picture of the success that the Hoosiers really did experience. A deeper look into the story of the season will reveal a team that was much closer to success than fans may realize. I am no college basketball coach, but even I can see that some slight stylistic tweaks to their offensive game plan, some hustle on the glass, and even marginally improved free throw shooting could land the Hoosiers in tournament talks early next year.

Free Throws

Every Indiana fan is aware of the free throw woes that the team suffered this season. Anybody can turn on a television and determine that the Hoosiers were not shooting the ball well from the charity stripe. However, the statistics are even more alarming than one might think. Indiana's free throw percentage settled at 66.4% for the season. This was their lowest mark since the 2019 season, a year which saw the Hoosiers finish 8-12 in Big Ten play. In comparison to the rest of the country, Indiana finished 333 out of 362 teams in D-1 for the season. That is their worst rank in that category this century. If that wasn't frustrating enough for Indiana fans, here's this. The Hoosiers lost 5 games by single digits last season. That included an eight point loss to Illinois, a four point loss to Kansas, and a four point loss to Northwestern, who all went on to be tournament teams,. Those results could have easily been flipped with better execution from the line. As bad as Indiana was at shooting free throws this season, they were also at the more unlucky end of a different free throw statistic. Their opponents converted their free throws at a 75% clip. This means, on average, Indiana was relinquishing about 9 points for every 100 free throws for them and their opponents - not an alarming number, but certainly significant over the course of a season. The really painful statistic for Indiana fans will be that one of the areas the Hoosiers really excelled in this year was in getting to the free throw line. For the majority of the season, they were top 30 in the nation in terms of free throws attempted per field goals attempted. The Hoosiers left a lot of points on the table this season. You could look at all of the free throw stats and be discouraged about Indiana basketball, but like I mentioned above, it's all about perspective. If Indiana was a better free throw shooting team, we could very well be talking about this season in a much different manner right now. Two years ago, Cooper Kupp set several single season receiving records in the NFL. People were quick to criticize Kupp when he did not replicate his success the following season. What people don’t want to hear is that his season was historic for a reason. In the same vein, Indiana was a historically bad free throw shooting team this season. You can expect at least slight positive regression towards a mean of around 70% conversion from the line. I believe that increase would be plenty to get Indiana in the upper back of the Big Ten. Missed free throws are frustrating, but Indiana is closer to success than people will believe.





Rebounding (or lack thereof)

Indiana was a relatively solid team this year in terms of defensive efficiency. According to Kenpom, per 100 defensive possessions, the Hoosiers allowed just 101.1 points. Indiana ranked 84th in D-1 by this metric. This would normally be a pretty encouraging stat. Presumably, if a team is not allowing many points per possession, they should win their fair share of games. However, Indiana's shortcomings on the defensive glass do a lot of work in nullifying their hard work in actually defending. Indiana's opponents corralled offensive rebounds at a 29.7% rate according to Kenpom. 210 D-1 teams faired better than the Hoosiers in this stat last season. Indiana may have done quite well in not allowing many points per possession, but you cancel that out when you consistently surrender extra possessions. As ugly as the Hoosier offense looked at many points throughout the season, their offensive efficiency was still above average. Kenpom calculates Indiana's offensive efficiency as 109.8 points per 100 possessions - 105th in D-1. That number doesn't jump off the page, but it is definitely serviceable if you generate enough possessions in a game. Well, Indiana averaged 17 seconds every offensive possession, and 17.8 seconds per defensive possession. These are pretty long possessions relative to the rest of the country, minimizing the number of possessions Indiana will get in a game. Do not fret, Hoosier fans. There are other ways to generate extra offensive possessions. Offensive rebounding is easily the best way to do so, so there is still an avenue for Indiana to be effective. Unfortunately for them, they only grab about 27% of their offensive boards. Kenpom ranks them 254th in D-1. This is another example of the Hoosiers being right on the cusp of a very different season. They score the ball somewhat well, and they stop their opponents from doing so at a comparable rate. Their pitfall was possession margin as a result of poor rebounding. Should they improve on the glass next year, they could have a lot of success.

Point Distribution

It is no secret that Indiana did not have many reliable shooters from beyond the arc this season. Early on in the season, the Hoosiers lost a close game to a stellar Illinois team. Indiana did not make a three point shot in that game. Mike Woodson's philosophy of prioritizing paint scoring resulted in just two players attempting more than 50 threes this season, those being Mackenzie Mgbako and Trey Galloway. Mgbako turned into a pretty encouraging shooter as the season progressed, ending the year on a nice streak of form which saw him really find his stroke from deep. Should he get even more attempts next year, he could blossom into that reliable deep threat Indiana is craving. Galloway was a very different story. He had one of the better percentages from deep in the conference the season prior. This was on limited attempts, but was still encouraging about his progression arc heading into this season. Galloway did attempt four more threes this year, finishing with100. However, he suffered a major decrease in efficiency, dropping all the way down to a 26% conversion rate on those attempts. 20.9% of Indiana's points came from beyond the arc. According to Kenpom, that ranks 355th in D-1. Adversely, two point shots made up 59.8% of their scoring, ranking 4th in the nation. In this new age of basketball in which offensive output is emphasized so heavily by coaches, chunk scoring is absolutely necessary for keeping pace with these other Power 5 schools. IU struggled in chasing down teams when they were trailing because they could not score in bunches, and they often relinquished their own leads to teams who were able to do just that. If the Hoosiers want to compete in the Big Ten, and ultimately get back into postseason relevance, they will need to find a way to incorporate the three point shot into their offensive gameplan going forward.

What does the future look like?