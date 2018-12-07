This game is going to be a nice test for Indiana at home. Louisville is a balanced team with a slightly better offense than defense. They only have one player averaging double figures in Jordan Nwora. Nwora can get his anywhere from the floor, and has done that this year. His three-point shooting has taken a step back this year, but he’s shooting just over five threes per game and has been streaky. Shutting down Nwora will be important for the Hoosiers if they want to earn the home victory.

It will be interesting to see how Indiana fairs against Louisville’s attacking offense. The Cardinals have the highest free throw rate in the country, and are hitting 76.5 percent of them. The Hoosiers must defend without fouling to come out on top in this game. In their most recent game against Penn State, Indiana let the Nittany Lions get to the line 26 times. They weren’t hurt, however, because Penn State only made 11 of those 26 attempts. If they foul at that level, the Cardinals will do far more damage and will put themselves in position to earn a victory.

Offensively, it’s all about Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan for the Hoosiers. No third scorer has stepped up just yet, so they’ll be reliant on these two to produce their offense. Although, Rob Phinisee has been playing better lately. If Phinisee can continue to improve as a scorer, it would pay massive dividends for the Indiana offense.

Predicton: Indiana 67, Louisville 66