Staff Predictions: Indiana Basketball vs. Louisville
Jon Sauber
This game is going to be a nice test for Indiana at home. Louisville is a balanced team with a slightly better offense than defense. They only have one player averaging double figures in Jordan Nwora. Nwora can get his anywhere from the floor, and has done that this year. His three-point shooting has taken a step back this year, but he’s shooting just over five threes per game and has been streaky. Shutting down Nwora will be important for the Hoosiers if they want to earn the home victory.
It will be interesting to see how Indiana fairs against Louisville’s attacking offense. The Cardinals have the highest free throw rate in the country, and are hitting 76.5 percent of them. The Hoosiers must defend without fouling to come out on top in this game. In their most recent game against Penn State, Indiana let the Nittany Lions get to the line 26 times. They weren’t hurt, however, because Penn State only made 11 of those 26 attempts. If they foul at that level, the Cardinals will do far more damage and will put themselves in position to earn a victory.
Offensively, it’s all about Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan for the Hoosiers. No third scorer has stepped up just yet, so they’ll be reliant on these two to produce their offense. Although, Rob Phinisee has been playing better lately. If Phinisee can continue to improve as a scorer, it would pay massive dividends for the Indiana offense.
Predicton: Indiana 67, Louisville 66
Stu Jackson
Louisville is No. 42 in KenPom's rankings and No. 27 in the NCAA's NET rankings. Either way you look at it, it's a chance for Indiana to earn a Top 50 win at home and bolster its NCAA Tournament resume in early December.
The Cardinals own the 37th-most efficient offense nationally and defense isn't too far behind at No. 59 nationally. While they defeated then-No. 9 Michigan State in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge in late November, so far they're faced only three top 40 teams and are 1-2 in those games. It will be just as formidable of a test for them.
While Louisville doesn't turn the ball over very often on offense, neither do its opponents. Its turnover percentage of 16.3 percent ranks 63rd nationally, but it struggles to force opponents into mistakes with opponents turning the ball over on just 17.4 percent of possible possessions, good for 256th nationally. On top of that, it doesn't do a great job of creating second chances for itself on offense with an offensive rebounding percentage of 26.6 (241st nationally), Those numbers are per KenPom.com.
Although the Cardinals are vulnerable in certain areas, they've also taken two of their three top 40 opponents to overtime this season. They won't go down without a fight, but Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall should give the Hoosiers enough of an edge to come away with the victory in this one.
Prediction: Indiana 70, Louisville 65
