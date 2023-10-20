TheHoosier.com's staff provides their final input, in roundtable format, and their predictions ahead of Indiana's week eight matchup versus Rutgers.

Mason Williams

It is make or break time for Indiana. In the past, Rutgers has been this team's barometer. Battling for the honor of escaping the Big Ten's basement, Indiana likely has more talent of the two teams taking the field on Saturday. Football games, however, are not played on paper. The Hoosiers are five-point underdogs and advanced metrics says the gap between the two foes is steeper. Indiana has quarterback uncertainty in week eight – and that's before adding in a possible third option to the mix with the impending return of Dexter Williams. Indiana owns the conference's worst offense and the second-worst defense, have just two wins under their belt and neither of them are worth writing home about. Until I'm proven wrong, and I've been wrong plenty of times before, Indiana needs to show me they have the capability to utilize their talent, find some sort of consistency on either side of the ball and play cohesive football for long enough to win a game. The team they've been equally compared to over the past few years has had their number in recent head-to-heads and will enter Saturday fighting for a bowl appearance. Indiana is looking for something, anything to grasp onto and salvage something from this campaign. They may find it in spurts, but they just can't be trusted enough for me to see it through to a victory on Saturday. Prediction: Indiana 13, Rutgers 27

Kevin Vera

Another week, another game for the Hoosiers. Rutgers is coming in this Saturday just one win away from bowl eligibility while Indiana is still in the midst of finding their starting quarterback. We are just past the midway point of the season but Indiana's time is running out. Indiana is still unsure of the direction they want to head in which isn’t a problem they should have halfway through the season. Even with all the struggles of this year, the defense has played well but the offense is where Indiana has major struggles. Just like Indiana, Rutgers has improved this season on defense. Rutgers is near the top of the country in several defensive categories (total defense, scoring defense, hard stops percentage) and continues to surprise the rest of the country. On offense, Rutgers has also played well. The Rutgers offense thrives when it's able to run the ball effectively. Running back Kyle Monangai has 635 rushing yards on the year and has been one of the biggest moving pieces for this team. Don't forget, Rutgers is coming off a huge comeback win against Michigan State. Right now, this team feels really good about themselves. This game will come down to who will be able to capitalize more on defense and right now with the momentum they are carrying, Rutgers seems to be in a better position heading into week eight. The defense will give Indiana a shot but the offensive struggles are too great to overcome. You can’t win games if you don't score. Prediction: Rutgers 20, Indiana 14

Zach Browning

Indiana being underdogs at home against Rutgers is not something I expected to see coming into the season. The Scarlet Knights haven’t finished with a winning record since 2014, their first year in the Big Ten. This year’s Rutgers team is different, they’re 5-2 and playing for bowl eligibility on Saturday against an Indiana team that hasn’t announced a starting quarterback for the game yet, it’s week eight. Whoever takes the field for Indiana as the quarterback on Saturday — I think it will be Dexter Williams II — has an early opportunity to show fans and the coaching staff that they were the right choice for the job by going out and beating Rutgers. The Scarlet Knight may be favored in this one, but this is still a very winnable game for the Hoosiers. The offensive recipe for Indiana is simple. Get Jaylin Lucas the ball early and often, spread the ball out to the other playmakers as well and don’t be afraid to take some shots down the field. Defensively, Indiana will need to limit the Rutgers rushing attack, including quarterback Gavin Wimsatt. The Hoosiers have struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks this season and Wimsatt is one of the quicker signal callers on Indiana’s schedule. Fueled by the return of Dexter Williams, I think the Hoosiers will come out fired up and ready to ‘upset’ the Scarlet Knights on homecoming. Prediction: Indiana 20, Rutgers 14

Elias Khoury