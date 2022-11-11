The Indiana football program checks into Ohio State week riding a six-game losing streak. The Hoosiers, who fell to Penn State last weekend 45-14, have struggled to gain any of the early season form in the last two months. Indiana should be getting quarterback Connor Bazelak back this week, but there could be a mix of Dexter Williams as well. Ohio State is the No. 2 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and are lookin for another win, and not a surprising letdown. After dominating the first half of the season, the Buckeyes have struggled a bit over the last two weeks. Kick is set for 12 pm ET on Saturday. Here are our TheHoosier.com staff picks for the game.

Jim Coyle

Indiana heads to Columbus as a 40 point underdog, with lots of questions and few answers for an unproductive offense and a defense that has had as much success at stopping opponents as catching water in a net. The Buckeyes are one of the top teams in the country on both sides of the ball. While this is going to be an awfully tough environment, I would like to see Dexter Williams and Josh Henderson start and get to touch the ball a lot. One can hope for Ohio State mistakes and turnovers. I'm afraid this could get really ugly. Prediction: Ohio State 56, Indiana 7

Alec Lasley

Indiana is riding a six-game losing streak and haven't looked good in any of the six losses. There is a major issue with the offense at the moment and if you can't score points, you won't win games. This is a gut-check moment for Tom Allen and this team. Can they be competitive and at show some life? Regardless, Ohio State is in a different league than Indiana and I don't see this game being close. Prediction: Ohio State 45, Indiana 10

Keegan Nickoson

Welp, we made it to 'that' week of the season. Most would have expected Indiana would be in a better spot heading into Columbus. However, they might be in the worst possible spot. Indiana will get Connor Bazelak back under center, but surrounding injuries and an offensive line that has shown little to no progress might make that a moot point. Hell, it might be the best-case scenario to have Dexter Williams play and see if he can do something special. Defensively, the lack of Cam Jones has killed what little consistency they had when he was on the field. I'm just looking for more discipline. No huge momentum-shifting personal fouls that can shift the field. Ohio State is going to do what it will, you can only hope to slow them down. Prediction: Ohio State 45, Indiana 10

Mason Williams

This one won't be pretty. I imagine we see multiple quarterbacks and some further experimentation on offense, but I can't foresee a single scenario where this one is remotely close. Ohio State will only further reinforce the gap between Indiana and the elites. Prediction: Ohio State 59, Indiana 7

Kevin Vera

A tough challenge is awaiting the Hoosiers on Saturday as Indiana is going up against one of the top teams in the country. It won’t be much of a contest, even from the start, considering the direction in which both of these programs are in this season. One of the few ways that Indiana can help their chances in making sure to get after CJ Stroud. Ohio State’s offensive line hasn’t played to their level in recent weeks so if Indiana can rush the Buckeyes effectively, it can ultimately help their chances a little bit. On the offensive side, Indiana has to keep the ball in their hands and prevent takeaways. Connor Bazelak is coming back so he has to make sure to find his receivers instead of throwing it in Ohio States hands. Slowing things down could also benefit the Hoosiers but considering the play calls this season, that won’t happen. It will be a typical Ohio State Indiana game with Ohio State taking control in the first couple of minutes. Prediction: Ohio State 41, Indiana 13

Kyler Staley