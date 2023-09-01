TheHoosier.com's staff provides their final input, in roundtable format, and their predictions ahead of Indiana's matchup versus the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

Jim Coyle

Welcome to the start of the 2023 college football season, complete with an unnamed starter at quarterback for the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana brought in a ton of talented transfers via the portal and retained some highly valuable pieces in running backs Josh Henderson and All-American Jaylin Lucas. But this is not Ohio, it's Ohio State. There's just a sizable talent and depth gap that we cannot ignore is there. For example, the Buckeyes have the top receiving corps in the country. And there are so many unknowns, but the one thing that is known is that in the last several years Ohio State has just pounded Indiana. I think Indiana just has to hope to come out of this game as injury-free as possible first. Secondly, Tom Allen needs to at least get a good gauge on the talent of this team and his chosen QB and, at least at this moment, I'll take the bait and pick Brendan Sorsby to start over Tayven Jackson. I think Indiana will score enough points in the late stages of the game to beat the spread. Prediction: Indiana 17, Ohio State 44

Mason Williams

If you were to brand Indiana football down to one word ahead of the 2023 season, a few possible options come to mind – uncertainty and intrigue being two that quickly come to mind. A heap of new faces – over 50 in total – are Hoosiers this season, and many of which are expected to contribute. Whether by way of freshman talent or transfer portal addition, the on-field personnel will be noticeably different in Bloomington this fall. The only question that remains – what do they look like against a real opponent? Ohio State will provide a tall task early and often, and with the Hoosiers still likely in the process of learning everything they've got, getting out of this game with some noticeable progress and some sort of foundation, and without injury, would be a successful afternoon. QB starter is a toss-up at this point, and I've long said that Sorsby might be the better pure thrower between he and Jackson, but Jackson may fit the mold of what Indiana's dynamic offense could want to do. Either way, I won't be surprised by who the Hoosiers run out to be quarterback on Saturday. In all truth, I'm not sure how much it matters for this week anyway. Prediction: Indiana 13, Ohio State 48

Kevin Vera

The first game of the season always holds a special level of excitement for various reasons and this week is no expectation. The Hoosiers will go up against Ohio State to kick off the 20223 season and already seem to have their hands full. Indiana’s roster looks vastly different from top to bottom and there are multiple players who can and will make major impacts for this team. This group will be an interesting one to watch but they might have to hold off until week two for the first win of the season. Ohio State is, once again, near the top of college football and this year will be another season long dominant performance from the Buckeyes. Although they've lost multiple core pieces from last year's team, Ohio State still holds top level players. This one won't be much of a battle. The contrast between talent is just too vast. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will come into town and do what they normally do. When it comes to who will be under center, I think it's ultimately going to come down to which player can give you the most upside, at least to start the year. Based on the spring season and summer camp, Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby have played to a similar level. Both quarterbacks have shown strengths and weaknesses but the level of separation hasn’t been as big as some might have imagined. Sorsby has a lot going for him. He works well in the pocket and is an efficient passer when he's making clean and accurate throws. Jackson is a more athletic player with several dynamics of a modern-day quarterback. Tom Allen has gone on to state that they want a quarterback who brings in a new level of attributes and Jackson is the one who fits that role. It honestly could be either of the two quarterbacks but at least for now, Jackson could be the better fit. Prediction: Indiana 13, Ohio State 47

Zach Browning

It doesn’t get much more difficult than this for Tom Allen’s bunch. Playing one of the best teams in the country is never easy, let alone playing them to open the season. On top of that, the Hoosiers — no matter who takes the field to lead the offense on Saturday — will be starting a young and inexperienced quarterback against a stout Buckeye defense. I think Brendan Sorsby gets the nod ahead of Tayven Jackson in large part due to his familiarity with the offense from his time with the team a season ago. Indiana’s young secondary will be tested against perhaps the best receiving one-two punch in all of college football. This one may be a rout by the end of the first quarter. Prediction: Indiana 10, Ohio State 51

Elias Khoury