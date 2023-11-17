TheHoosier.com's staff provides their final input, in roundtable format, and their predictions ahead of Indiana's week 12 matchup versus Michigan State.

Jim Coyle

With Indiana's heartbreaking 48-45 loss in overtime at Illinois last week, the Hoosiers' bowl hopes have faded away. There are only two things left to play for; Pride and the Old Brass Spittoon. Some would say there are three things, adding Tom Allen's job to that list? I'll stick to the first two for now. Indiana's defense had been something they could count on, at least to a certain degree. That went out the window in Champaign last week, but they will get a chance to redeem themselves against the Spartans. If Indiana's defense can hold serve and manage Michigan State's offense, which is 127th out of 133 Division I teams in scoring with only 16.7 ppg, and 121st in total offense with a paltry 305.4 ypg, and the Hoosiers offense continues the upward trending performance they have been giving, Indiana will have a good shot at winning this game. I think they get the win. Prediction: Indiana 38, Michigan State 27

Mason Williams

While many may not see much here at stake other than a trophy game for the Old Brass Spittoon, I think this could be a situation where the Hoosiers could be fighting for the life of this program as we know it. Indiana's season has gone awry once again in frustrating fashion once again, with only the straws of trophy games to grasp at as the final games arrive. It's three consecutive years now, and the future of the program is eagerly and anxiously awaiting direction. A fair amount of insight on what it could look like should probably stem from these final two games of the season. I liked what I saw from Indiana's offense last week and the momentum they've built, and Michigan State and Purdue are among the bottom feeders of the conference this season as well. Of course, it's IU's defense that must put together a more competent effort than they did a week ago to pair with the sudden explosiveness on offense, but against the likes of a reeling Spartan team, I'd give the Hoosiers a chance to do so and pick off one more win. Prediction: Indiana 34, Michigan State 20

Zach Browning

There’s not much at stake on Saturday outside of the Old Brass Spittoon for both of these teams. Neither Michigan State nor Indiana are eligible to make a bowl game at this point in the season and both teams have had disappointing seasons. Indiana’s offense looked great last week, putting up a season-high 45 points. This week, they have a Michigan State defense that has had trouble defending the pass this year. The Spartans are allowing the second-most passing yards in the Big Ten this season. If Brendan Sorsby can continue his solid play, the Hoosiers’ offense may be able to continue rolling. Defensively, Indiana struggled last week and that is a bit of an understatement. Michigan State doesn’t exactly have a potent offense, but then again neither does Illinois and that didn’t stop them from putting up 48 points last week. This most likely won’t be a pretty game on either side of the ball, but I think they Hoosiers are playing better than the Spartans right now. Prediction: Indiana 17, Michigan State 13

Kevin Vera

With no bowl game hopes remaining for either team, this game is going to come down to who simply wants it more. Both Indiana and Michigan State have had tough seasons for their own reasons but both teams still have two games to go. Michigan State comes in with very little to cheer about. The offense is bad, just really bad. The Spartan defense has worked well in spurts but is coming off a deflating loss against Ohio State. After their game last week interim head coach Harlon Barnet said that his team is now playing for “personal pride”. That is exactly what Michigan State is going to do on Saturday. Indiana has improved, well kind of. The offense with Brendan Sorsby in full control, has been working really well these past few weeks. We saw them compete against Penn State then turn around the following week and earn a win over Wisconsin. The Hoosiers are also coming off their best offensive performance of the season against Illinois. This offense has improved and you have to give the Hoosiers a little bit of credit. But on the other hand, the defense has struggled more and more as the weeks have gone by. They started off the year well, looking like a young promising group, but then things just took a different turn. These two teams are just trying to stick it out for the remaining few games, trying to avoid the bottom of the Big Ten. Both teams have had hard seasons but it feels like Indiana has a little bit of hope remaining. The Hoosiers have somewhat improved the last few seasons and because of that, they’ll be able to earn another win at Memorial Stadium. Prediction: Michigan State 17, Indiana 27

