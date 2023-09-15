TheHoosier.com's staff provides their final input, in roundtable format, and their predictions ahead of Indiana's matchup versus Louisville this weekend in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jim Coyle

Week 3 of the college football season has delivered what could be a very interesting game for Hoosier football fans: a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to play the Louisville Cardinals coached by former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. Indiana finally has a starting quarterback as Tayven Jackson was given the nod by head coach Tom Allen after Jackson had a really nice showing against overmatched Indiana State last week. Louisville was installed as a 10 point favorite by Las Vegas and hasn't moved from that. There's good treason for that. While the Hoosiers have some very talented pieces on the offensive side of the ball at all of the skilled positions, how will Indiana's redshirt freshman handle his first start as "the guy?" Can the offensive line give him the protection and time he needs? We will find out, but I am sure Brohm will try to get some pressure on the Tennessee transfer. Jackson looked poised in the Indiana State game and that was a great sign. Walt Bell called a fun game plan that used more of the available weapons besides Jaylin Lucas. There is offensive potential on the Indiana roster without question. And the Hoosiers have the talent to win this game, but because of the delayed decision on who the starting QB was going to be I'm just not sure the offense is ready to "click" like it will probably need to. The Hoosiers' defense has looked strong from the get go and will only get better, which is another encouraging sign and something that might be the reason when and if the Hoosiers win games like this one. As far as winning this game, if Indiana is able to not make "stupid" mistakes on special teams as Tom Allen has been quoted numerous times and not pile up critical penalties, they have a chance at winning this game. Tom Allen is 1-4 vs Jeff Brohm, but "you're saying there's a chance?" Yeah, there's a chance and I wouldn't be shocked to see it. The offensive line is better and the Hoosiers appear closer to being a more balanced team, but I am not sure they are there yet. I hope I am wrong for Hoosier fans. Prediction: Indiana 27, Louisville 34

Mason Williams

I believe this week's contest has the potential to be one of the most entertaining of the season. Indiana's looking to build off of the foundation from a week ago, and Louisville is the first true litmus test to see where the Hoosiers have improved and currently stand. Matchups galore to look forward to and a neutral site environment in Indianapolis should have all the makings of a good game, but the story resides with Indiana's QB. Tayven Jackson has the first chance to show why he's earned the job and instill confidence into his teammates, coaches and fans for his future aspirations as the leader at the position. I'm eager to see how he handles himself – what the moment makes of him and how he responds to inevitable adversity. How long of a leash will Indiana, or Indiana fans give him? He's a redshirt freshman with heaps of potential, but it'd be unreasonable to not expect growing pains here and there. Personally, I think he's got a real chance to impress. Louisville is a bit better of a team overall, but I have a feeling we'll have a nail-biter on our hands tomorrow afternoon. I would not be shocked if Allen's Hoosiers are in it at the end. Prediction: Indiana 21, Louisville 23

Kevin Vera

This week is a big one for Tom Allen and the Hoosiers. Indiana looked relatively well against Indiana State but now they have to go up against their first real test of the season. The question is now, how well this offense is going to function? Tayven Jackson is now the starter and the Hoosiers should have a good feel for what they want to do moving forward. Now it’s just a matter of putting it all together. Indiana is going to need everything from their defense as Louisville comes into Saturday with one of the most efficient offenses in the country. The Hoosiers' defense has looked really good to start the season and if they can play a clean game and limit the deep passes, they’ll be in a good spot to win. Both these teams hold some similarities which should result in a very entertaining game but if I were to say which team is currently more well-rounded, Louisville is probably the answer. The offense looks great and although the defense has looked shaky to start the year, I think they’ll be able to hold off the Indiana offense. Right now, the Cardinals are in a more stable position. Indiana has to figure things out on offense and they will see improvement this week, but the Cardinals will probably tire out the Hoosiers' defense and play at their tempo. This game will have a lot of growth for Indiana but the Cardinals offer just a bit more security. Prediction: Indiana 20, Louisville 27

Zach Browning

Indiana dominated Indiana State last Friday, showing off a strong rushing attack, while also showing promise through the air. The Hoosiers have also named a starting quarterback… finally. It may seem as though Tayven Jackson has a load of pressure on him to show why he was named the starter, but I don’t think that’s the case. In my opinion, the pressure this week is on OC Walt Bell. It’s week three and the Hoosiers have yet to score a touchdown against an FBS team — I realize that’s only a one game sample size. That’s to say, Walt Bell needs to stay clear of the conservative play calling that plagued the Hoosiers’ offense against the Buckeyes. To beat good teams, Indiana is going to have to throw the ball and that starts with trusting Jackson to do so. Establishing at least the threat of throwing the ball, will help open up the run game for Indiana’s talented running backs. On the other side of the ball, Louisville represents another early season test for this Indiana defense that has played well to begin the season. The secondary stepped up in a big way against the talented Buckeye receiving corp in the season-opener. This week, the pressure will be on the front seven to contain the Cardinal run game. Louisville has run all over their first two opponents of the season and if Indiana wants a chance to win this game, they’re going to have to hold the Cardinals in check. This was a difficult game for me to pick. I’m not much of a believer in the Hoosiers offensively. As I mentioned above, Indiana’s offense struggled against the lone FBS team they’ve played this season and for me it’s hard to believe in the offense to move the ball against a Power 5 team when they simply have yet to do so this season. However, I think Indiana’s defense is legit and will be able to slow down Louisville’s offense. If the Hoosiers want a chance to win, they’re going to need to break out the turnover belt a handful of times on Saturday. Ultimately, I don’t think Indiana’s offense will be able to put enough points on the board in what will be a low scoring affair. Prediction: Indiana 13, Louisville 20

