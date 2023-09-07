TheHoosier.com's staff provides their final input, in roundtable format, and their predictions ahead of Indiana's matchup versus Indiana State.

Jim Coyle

In week two of Indiana's football season the Hoosiers take a welcomed step into their non-conference schedule after opening with a 23-3 loss to then #3 Big Ten East foe Ohio State Buckeyes last week. We quickly learned that Indiana DC Matt Guerrieri has hit the ground running, fielding a really solid defense and he should be commended for doing a great job in his first season in Bloomington. Indiana's D played like one that might be able to keep the Hoosiers in most of the remaining games on their schedule. That is if 2nd-year OC Walt Bell can do something different with his offense. Last week provided an awful and painful to watch game plan that appeared to be not much of a plan at all. Why are you running 170 pound All-American Jaylin Lucas up the gut instead of giving the ball to Josh Henderson? Why was there little to no passing attempts? I've said it for 6 weeks now that I thought Brendan Sorsby was IU's guy. I still think the same. While both Sorsby and Tayven Jackson started a little slow vs OSU, both improved throughout the game, but I felt Sorsby particularly looked more comfortable in his 2nd half appearance against the Buckeyes, connecting on 8/16 pass attempts. It's too bad he was limited to half of a game last week and will be again this week. I absolutely believe this is a decision that could have and should have been made before game 1 because this only puts Indiana further behind offensively. The Hoosiers will now go into Week 2 still not having a named starting quarterback who gets to take all of the much needed snaps, especially in a game like Indiana State. It would have been much more beneficial for Indiana to have had their quarterback as ready, primed and prepared as he can be for a make-or-break the season contest with Louisville next week. Instead, whichever is tagged as QB1 next week will be 1 QB who has only been allowed to get half of the live-game preparation he desperately needs. The Hoosiers should win this game easily with anyone at quarterback after ISU was blanked by Eastern Illinois last week 27-0. But the lack of effective leadership and capable decision making on the offensive side of the ball has haunted Indiana for 6 of these last 7 years. Let's hope they are not putting themselves in an early hole and that I'm just full of it. Indiana should enjoy an easy one. Prediction: Indiana 27, Indiana State 0

Mason Williams

Indiana's matchup with the Indiana State Sycamores could be described in a simple phrase: get-right game. The Hoosiers completely outclass their in-state foes on paper, and it's one of the only tune-up opportunities on this year's schedule. After week one, you wouldn't be mistaken for understanding Indiana's game needs some refining – in some aspects much more than others. We'll see both quarterbacks again, and I'd like to see Indiana open up the playbook a bit and see what you've got while you've still got time to spare. The longer this saga goes on, the worse the situation becomes. Indiana's main goals should be to get out healthy and cruise to a victory over an FCS foe that failed to score a point last weekend – and don't waste time doing it. Involve everyone. Make it an easygoing Friday night in Bloomington. Bonus points if you can get enough out of this one to name a starting quarterback for the foreseeable future ahead of the Louisville game. Prediction: Indiana 34, Indiana State 3

Kevin Vera

A Friday night matchup under the lights between in-state rivals, the Indiana Hoosiers will host the Indiana State Sycamores for the second game of the 2023 college season. Indiana didn’t look particularly amazing in their first game against Ohio State, especially on offense, but they are still in position to have a dominating game for what will likely be their first win of the season. Indiana State didn’t start the year on a good note after falling to Eastern Illinois in a 27-0 blowout. Six turnovers, no offense rhythm, and a few missed plays caused Indiana State to fall down pretty easily. This is a team that plays at the FCS level and hasn’t had much success in recent years. You have to go back to 2018 to see a winning record for the Sycamores. Obviously, this game won't be too much of a challenge for Indiana but it could serve as a good opportunity to polish up a few things on both sides of the ball. Indiana has the opportunity to build off what they created after week one and feel good about themselves with an early season victory. Prediction: Indiana 38, Indiana State 6

Zach Browning

Neither Indiana nor Indiana State found the end zone in their season openers last week. The Hoosiers’ offense struggled to string first downs together against a talented Ohio State defense behind some conservative play calling and an inability to stay ahead of the chains. The Sycamores were shut out at home last Thursday by Eastern Illinois, as they struggled to move the ball down the field. Even when they did move the ball, they turned it over to the tune of four interceptions thrown and two fumbles lost. The Indiana defense — that wants to get back to forcing loads of turnovers — should force plenty against a turnover-prone Indiana State offense. Offensively, the Hoosiers should be able to get a good, final look at Brendan Sorsby and Tayven Jackson. Both redshirt freshmen quarterbacks should have the opportunity to feast against a weak Indiana State defense. The Hoosiers and offensive coordinator Walt Bell should use this favorable matchup against Indiana State to put Sorsby and Jackson in a variety of situations, both comfortable and uncomfortable, in order to determine a consistent starter moving forward. Indiana is bigger, stronger, faster and more talented than Indiana State and that should be on full display under the lights on Friday night. I expect to see a lot of different guys take the field for Indiana in what should be a comfortable first win of the season for the Hoosiers. Prediction: Indiana 27, Indiana State 6

Elias Khoury