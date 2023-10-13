TheHoosier.com's staff provides their final input, in roundtable format, and their predictions ahead of Indiana's week seven matchup versus No. 2 Michigan.

Jim Coyle

Indiana heads to Ann Arbor to take on what some think is the best team in college football. Michigan has looked machine-like, even without head coach Jim Harbaugh for the first three games. Not that I expect this to change on Saturday, but they really haven't been tested. The Big Ten is weaker than a strand of spaghetti this season, with only three "top level" teams. The Wolverines will eventually play both, but they have been able to feast on mid-level teams to this point. But what they have done has been pretty impressive because it has been done in dominant fashion on both sides of the ball. It starts in the trenches where Michigan possibly has the best offensive and defensive lines in college football. The Wolverine defense has allowed a grand total 4 touchdowns and 6.6 points per game! On offense their line has protected quarterback J.J. McCarthy and he has been surgical, averaging close to 10 yards per attempt! Along with 12 passing touchdowns UM has found the endzone 15 times on the ground. I could just stat you to death here, but it basically comes down to a David vs Goliath with David having BB's in his sling instead of rocks. Indiana has gone through some big changes over the last two weeks, but nothing that I see changes the outcome of this game. There will potentially be a lot of rain falling in the 'Big House' Saturday, which might be the only thing that slows doMichigan down. Either way I think it ends up with Michigan pitching a shutout. Prediction: Indiana 0, Michigan 48

Mason Williams

There's a potential factor of weather at play, a potential eclipse that could be visible from the Big House and a new offensive coordinator taking over an Indiana attack that has been lackluster to this point. If there's going to be potential for the rabbit to be pulled put of the hat, the Hoosiers should welcome any and all oddities that could occur on Saturday. In all seriousness, Michigan has looked to be the best team in America through the first half of the 2023 season – at least, no one is playing better than the Wolverines right now. They've been a well-oiled machine this season, and the Hoosiers, with all due respect, haven't. On paper, it's about as lopsided as it gets ahead of the matchup, all in favor of Harbaugh's Wolverines. I'm more keen to see what could be different about Indiana's offense, albeit the challenge of doing so against America's best defense at the first chance of asking doesn't get tougher, and what the Indiana defense could potentially do to withhold the Wolverine offense. Michigan cruises. Prediction: Indiana 10, Michigan 45

Kevin Vera

One of the best teams in the country is going up against a team that has continued to struggle to find its identity. Indiana travels up this weekend to take on the Wolverines in a matchup that will be over before you know it. The Hoosiers have a lot to fix right now both off and on the field while Michigan is playing fantastic football. A rock solid defense alongside an offense headlined with two dynamic stars, Indiana will have a lot on their plate. Not much can be said. It’s arguably the best team in the country against the Indiana Hoosiers. Prediction: Indiana 10, Michigan 52

Zach Browning

This one is going to be short and simple. Michigan is arguably the best team in the country and I expect them to look the part on Saturday at home in front of what will be the biggest crowd Indiana has played in front of all season long. Between J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum, the Michigan offense has all the weapons it needs to carve up and Indiana defense that has its fair shares of ups and downs this season. The Wolverines are probably better defensively than they are offensively. Indiana’s offense has lots of question marks surrounding it coming into the game. It will be hard to judge the impact of Rod Carey’s first two weeks as the offensive coordinator based on this game because Michigan has dominated everybody they’ve played so far this season. Yes, they haven’t played the strongest of schedules to start the year, but let’s not lose sight of the fact that this team is still quite good. A game like this is important for the growth of Tayven Jackson and the other young guys on the Indiana offense. Overall, I expect this game to be lopsided from the opening kick. Michigan is one of the most talented teams in the country and they don’t make mistakes. Indiana has struggled offensively and despite the change at offensive coordinator, those struggles aren’t going to magically disappear. This one will not be close. Prediction: Indiana 6, Michigan 45

Elias Khoury