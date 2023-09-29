TheHoosier.com's staff provides their final input, in roundtable format, and their predictions ahead of Indiana's week five matchup versus Maryland.

Jim Coyle

Defensively this is going to be the toughest challenge Indiana has faced thus far. Yeah, I know they played Ohio State, but the Bucks and Kyle McCord showed plenty of first game rust. This is week five and the Maryland offense has an experienced quarterback, having already shown they can move the ball. You start with Terrapin QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who has thrown for 1,142 yards, 8 TD's with 3 picks. His top 5 targets are all wide receivers, save for his tight end, but all have double digit receptions on the season with double-digit yards per game averages. As a group those 5 are averaging 13.7 yds/rec. Maryland has 6 players with double digit receptions compared to 3 for the Hoosiers. Tagovailoa simply has more experienced targets to throw to. While Maryland does most of their damage through the air, they are not devoid of a ground game. Junior running back Roman Hemby ran for nearly 1000 yards last year averaging over 5 yards/att and he is on pace to do the same this season with 50 attempts for 255 yards, a 5.1yds/att avg. Colby McDonald has half the carries (26) as Hemby, but has averaged 7.8 yards each time he gets the ball for 206 rushing yards. Indiana does not have anyone with 200 rushing yards and will most likely be without senior running back Josh Henderson who averages 4.1 yds/att. Christian Turner did a good job filling in last week and will be called upon again. But Indiana is going to have to fight fire with fire. Walt Bell will have to somehow find an attack plan that incorporates his tight ends and wideouts more so than any game this season in my opinion. He cannot just rely on getting the ball to speed demon Jaylin Lucas and hoping for the best. Big Ten road games are tough, period. But they are even harder for the mid to lower tier teams. The Hoosiers are a 14 point dog in College Park. I am not sure they will cover that. Prediction: Indiana 14, Maryland 31

Mason Williams

Heading into the season with this game being one of a select few that could be labeled as a swing game on Indiana's schedule, I think the swing element has bypassed on this occasion. Maryland, at least so far, is probably the Big Ten's fourth-best team and has waltzed their way to 4-0 to begin the season. The Terrpain offense is clicking on all cylinders and the Hoosier defense – a unit that's been reeling in the previous couple of weeks for extended periods of time – will have to be up to the task to keep things close. Tayven Jackson gets the chance to play his first true road game as the Hoosier starter and his play will need to be better, but he'll need help from his play-caller and protection will need to be better too as he's still developing at this level. There's a lot of heat around the program this week with regards to what direction the team is heading for the rest of the season. We'll have a much more clear understanding of that after this weekend in College Park. Prediction: Indiana 13, Maryland 34

Kevin Vera

Indiana is coming off a tough tough week against Akron. A game in which they should have one with ease turned into a near nightmarish disaster. Maryland on the other hand is coming off another strong week and has had a really nice start to their season. Both sides of the ball seem to be clicking right now for the Terrapins and they look to start 5-0 for the first time since 2001. As for the Hoosiers, the offense has yet to find some sort of solution. Indiana’s defense has to play very well this Saturday to give the Hoosiers a chance. There have been times when the defense has struggled in spirts but when the Hoosiers are feeling good defensively, they look like a very well-rounded unit. Indiana will be looking to come back after an embarrassing performance against Akron. Maryland has been clicking and looks to be on that same path this week. These two teams seem to be having opposite seasons and the Hoosiers have yet to give a confident performance on the field. It will be tough for the Hoosiers to combat one of the hottest teams right now in college football. Prediction: Indiana 17, Maryland 30

Zach Browning

After last weeks sloppy and ugly win at home against Akron, things get measurably more difficult this weekend for the Hoosiers. Indiana takes on an undefeated Maryland team for that has looked like one of the conference’s better teams through the first four weeks of the season. It’s Indiana’s first true road game of the season and the external expectations for the Hoosiers are at a season-low, despite the win last week. Tayven Jackson looked unimpressive against Akron — whether that’s on him or Walt Bell is open for discussion — and the offense as a whole has not given fans a reason to be optimistic moving forward. Jaylin Lucas got 13 touches against Akron, all of them came on the ground and half of them came on runs between the tackles. Indiana needs to find a way to get him much more involved in the offense. Defensively, it’s was a mixed bag against Akron — as it has been all season long. The Zips put up almost 500 total yards of offense, but the Hoosiers were able to force three turnovers, including a pick six. Indiana has its hands full this Saturday against a potent Maryland offense. If Akron could rush for over 200 yards, I can’t imagine what this Maryland team could do led by sophomore stud Roman Hemby. It’s been tense week for Indiana football and I expect to only get worse after this week. Maryland is leagues better than Indiana and they will show it on Saturday. Barring a major schematic overhaul, I think Indiana’s offensive continues to falter and the defense, while good, won’t be able to slow down one of the better teams in the Big Ten. Prediction: Indiana 10, Maryland 31

Elias Khoury