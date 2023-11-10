TheHoosier.com's staff provides their final input, in roundtable format, and their predictions ahead of Indiana's week 11 matchup at Illinois.

Jim Coyle

This weekend Indiana hits the road to take on a fighting Ilini squad that has been up-and-down this season, and is currently up coming off of a pretty surprising last minute win over Minnesota last week. The Illini have been finding their groove on offense, even with their backup QB for the last minute heroics last week. And so has Indiana with Brendan Sorsby. Illinois has a likely NFL first round pick tackle in defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton. Indiana has Aaron Casey who has been impressing NFL scouts as well. My pick for this game could go either way. The Hoosiers are coming off of a huge win over Wisconsin and have to have this game I think for Tom Allen's job. Illinois is the home team and that is the only reason why I would pick the Illini here. Prediction: Indiana 31, Illinois 34

Mason Williams

I've said for weeks now that I needed to see the type of gameday success that Tom Allen alluded to being so sought after. Well, Allen and I are alike in the aspect that coming off a victory against Wisconsin this past weekend, there's some undeniable positive momentum coming from the football program right now. Indiana fans aren't the most sizable, passionate bunch in the grand scheme of things, but there's support for a program that's a winner – at least, a competitive outfit each week. Truthfully, since the Rutgers loss at home, Indiana has been just that. This week becomes all that more crucial on the road at Illinois, another team fighting to keep their prospects of a bowl alive – albeit, in different circumstances. Indiana's back is against the wall, but this program and this team hasn't quit their head coach, and they haven't quit themselves. Indiana's going one game at a time, but they're aware of the stakes ahead. With Michigan State and Purdue looming beyond this Saturday in Champaign, a victory over the Illini could make a 13th game that much more feasible. Personally, I know the Bucket game carries magnitude and the matchup with the Spartans is a trophy game as well, but these are all teams who are near or at the bottom of the conference. The default then comes down to who's playing their best football when those matchups come. Right now, out of that bunch, it's likely Indiana. This team, admirably, didn't quit, and they have a chance to prove it again. These are by no means red-tinted glasses, but forgive me for sipping a little bit of the kool aid right now. Prediction: Indiana 23, Illinois 16

Zach Browning

If Indiana wants a chance at bowl eligibility this season, then the Hoosiers need to stay out of the loss column for the final three games of the season. That starts with a road challenge against an Illinois team still fighting for bowl eligibility of their own. Over the last couple of weeks, the Hoosiers’ level of play has picked up. Indiana will need that to continue against a very capable Illinois squad. Brendan Sorsby must continue to play well and most importantly, take care of the ball. With Cam Camper’s season officially over, Donaven McCulley, E.J. Williams and Omar Cooper must step up and continue to produce at a high level. Indiana’s running game has hovered right around mediocre all season long, but a big day against a sub par Illinois rush defense could prove to be the difference on Saturday. Illinois QB Luke Altmyer is expected to play this weekend. Indiana’s defense will look to add to Altmyer’s Big Ten worst 10 interceptions this season. If the Hoosiers can force a couple of turnovers and give their offense great field position, Indiana could leave Champaign with a win. Prediction: Indiana 23, Illinois 13

Kevin Vera

Indiana takes on Illinois this upcoming Saturday and this is a big one. The Hoosiers after playing their best game of the year against Penn State and getting an emotional win over Wisconsin, Indiana is now searching for another win to keep those bowl games alive. This is an Indiana team that is playing their best football of the season. Brendan Sorsby has had himself a nice couple of weeks and ever since the offensive coordinator change, the Indiana offense has looked to be in a much better position than they were at the start of the season. On defense, Indiana has had multiple players step up big. Aaron Casey is coming off Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week while the secondary has also put on strong performances in the past few weeks. Right now Indiana has a little bit of momentum on their side and they have to use every piece of it if they want to win out the rest of the year. Luke Altmyer looks to be very questionable for this week and the Illinois offense isn't at the same level as they were a season ago. Isiah Williams is the biggest name Indiana has to look out for and that matchup against Illinois top receiver will be one of the biggest points of emphasis for this Hoosiers defense. It’s been a shaky last couple of weeks for Illinois and although they are coming off a comeback win against Minnesota, there are a lot of questions about this group in the final weeks of the season. Indiana has to be able to finish. Multiple times this season, they have been close to putting themselves in a good position but they haven't been able to reel everything in. Indiana can’t afford that moving forward. This game will be close and it's going to be a typically Big Ten battle but with questions at the quarterback position for Illinois, Indiana’s hopes stay alive for another week and the Hoosiers scrape up a win in week 11. Prediction: Indiana 27, Illinois 17

