St. Mary's graduate transfer forward Evan Fitzner confirmed to TheHoosier.com that he has committed to Indiana. The commitment comes not long after an official visit he took to Bloomington earlier this week, and he fills the final scholarship available for Indiana heading into the 2018-19 season.

In his final season with the Gaels, the 6-foot-10, 230-pound Fitzner averaged 5.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game. He also shot 48.2 percent from the field, including 40 percent from 3-point range, while appearing in all 36 games (7 starts). According to KenPom.com, he had the fourth-highest offensive efficiency rating among all players in the West Coast Conference last season.

For his career, he averaged 6.4 points and 3.5 rebounds across 105 contests, shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from 3-point range. He shot a career-best 42.9 percent from 3-point range as a redshirt sophomore in 2016-17 and 48.2 percent from the field as a redshirt junior last year.

TheHoosier.com's Jordan Wells will have a full story with Fitzner's comments on decision later tonight.