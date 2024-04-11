Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Spring Practice Q&A: Kaelon Black, Justice Ellison, Myles Price (4/11/24)

"Autograph is where real fans get unreal rewards. Be sure to use Referral Code: isbmedia"
"Autograph is where real fans get unreal rewards. Be sure to use Referral Code: isbmedia"
Mason Williams • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@mvsonwilliams

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana running backs Kaelon Black and Justice Ellison, as well as wide receiver Myles Price, met the media on Thursday morning a week out of the Hoosiers' spring football game.

Below are their full Q&As.

Advertisement

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement