Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

IU basketball is receiving some national accolades for its No. 7 ranked 2018 recruiting class.

In a column weighing winners and losers from the cycle, Sports Illustrated tabbed Indiana as one of six winners in college basketball.

"The Hoosiers were going to sign a solid class before Romeo Langford's announcement on Monday night that he had picked them over Kansas and Vanderbilt " the article said. "Indiana had already landed four-star small forward Damezi Anderson out of Riley (Ind.) High, four-star point guard Robert Phinisee out of McCutcheon (Ind.) High, four-star power forward Jerome Hunter out of Pickerington North (Ohio) High and another power forward ranked in the top echelon of three-stars in Westtown (Pa.) School’s Jake Forrester.

"That’s a well-rounded group of prospects capable of upgrading the Hoosiers’ roster at several spots and potentially providing several rotation players who could blossom into quality starters as upperclassmen.

"Langford’s decision took Indiana’s 2018 recruiting to another level. In convincing the five-star shooting guard from New Albany (Ind.) High to stay in his home state for what is expected to be only one college season, Indiana beat out a handful of high-major heavyweights for one of the best pure scorers in the country. It’s not a stretch to imagine Langford rating out among the Big Ten’s top offensive players from the jump, and he should be able to vault Indiana into the tourney for the first time in three years.

"Sure, Langford may well turn pro before second-year head coach Archie Miller can mold the Hoosiers into a legit conference contender, but his presence will undoubtedly accelerate that process. It’s a monumental in-state recruiting triumph for a program that notched few of them toward the end of former head coach Tom Crean’s tenure, and it should make the idea of staying home more attractive to other Indiana-based prospects."

IU shared some impressive company among the winners. Duke, Memphis, Kentucky, North Carolina and Notre Dame were the other five schools listed in the category.

Among the losers included Arizona, Syracuse, Louisville and Clemson.

The Langford recruitment had such strong implications nationally that landing the five-star helped Indiana earn a spot in the winners category, and on the flipside, the Cardinals in the losers category.

"There was no guarantee that Langford would have chosen the Cardinals if not for their connection to the FBI inquiry, but the fact that he attends high school less than 15 minutes away from the KFC Yum! Center made him an enticing target for Louisville," the article said.

**Click here to read the full column from Sports Illustrated**

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.