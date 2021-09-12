Special teams, defense suffocate Idaho as Hoosiers bounce back

Memorial Stadium has been waiting for this night for a long time. A home game in front of a packed crowd. With the turnout, you would have assumed the Hoosiers took down a ranked opponent last week. But, even after the loss to Iowa, the energy was palpable leading up to the kickoff.

Indiana would end up sending Idaho home rather unhappy. Hanging 56 points on the Vandals and getting great contributions from many different guys in all three phases of the game.

“I’m proud of our guys. It was a tough loss last week and just to be able to bounce back and regroup, address some things that needed to be addressed. Our guys responded by having a great week of practice. They showed that in their performance,” said Indiana Head Coach Tom Allen.