South Carolina DE talks offer from Hoosiers, looks forward to visit

As he enters his junior season at Emerald High School (SC), Robbie Harrison has seen his recruiting take off recently, and that includes receiving an offer from Indiana.

The Palmetto State defensive end recently talked to TheHoosier.com about his offer from Indiana.

"When I received the offer, I was happy and shocked to get a offer from a school like that. I was really excited to get a call from them and I loved it. Ever since, Coach Peoples texts me, and I love him as a coach," Harrison said.

Harrison pointed out there are several things about Indiana and head coach Tom Allen that excites him.

"I like what they are building. They have something there that caught everyone's attention last season as they were making big plays in big games. He (Allen) has done a lot there and it’s just not him, he has wonderful coaches there to do recruiting and the players do come together as a unit. You can tell by watching them on the field," Harrison said.