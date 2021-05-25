South Carolina DE talks offer from Hoosiers, looks forward to visit
As he enters his junior season at Emerald High School (SC), Robbie Harrison has seen his recruiting take off recently, and that includes receiving an offer from Indiana.
The Palmetto State defensive end recently talked to TheHoosier.com about his offer from Indiana.
"When I received the offer, I was happy and shocked to get a offer from a school like that. I was really excited to get a call from them and I loved it. Ever since, Coach Peoples texts me, and I love him as a coach," Harrison said.
Harrison pointed out there are several things about Indiana and head coach Tom Allen that excites him.
"I like what they are building. They have something there that caught everyone's attention last season as they were making big plays in big games. He (Allen) has done a lot there and it’s just not him, he has wonderful coaches there to do recruiting and the players do come together as a unit. You can tell by watching them on the field," Harrison said.
In addition to Indiana, Harrison holds offers from the following: Air Force, Arizona State, Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati, Georgia State, East Carolina, Howard, Navy, Old Dominion, Liberty, Tulane, Western Kentucky and Toledo.
Harrison said there are a few things he is looking for in a school.
"I love for a school that’s a family environment, that has that spark that you know everyday you are there your going to get that hype and same energy and that I’ll have a coach, hopefully, that will be there all 4 years that I’m playing there so you won't have to start another coach and learn them," he said.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive tackle said he is working on visiting Indiana and cannot wait to get to Bloomington to see things and meet the staff.
"I hope to see everyone being a family and just catch a vibe that it is the place for me," Harrison said.
Harrison said there are a few factors that will go into his decision.
"A factor will be the graduate rate, making sure they have a good program for my major, the depth of players in my position and just making sure I and my family know it’s a fit for me," said Harrison, who added he is looking to major in Criminal Justice and early childhood.
The All-Lakelands selection made 64 tackles and also played ight end last season.
