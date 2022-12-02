Sources: Bob Bostad joining Indiana's staff as offensive line coach
Tom Allen isn't waiting around to make changes to his coaching staff this offseason.
Sources confirmed to TheHoosier.com that Bob Bostad will be joining Indiana's staff as the Hoosiers' new offensive line coach. Per the same source, interim OL coach Rod Carey will return to his original duties as a quality control coach after taking over the position midway through the 2022 season.
Bostad most recently served as the offensive line coach at Wisconsin this past season.
"Coach Bostad is a fantastic coach and leader of men," a former Wisconsin offensive lineman under Bostad told TheHoosier.com. "I saw first hand the impact he had on the inside linebackers when I was playing at Wisconsin, and his reputation as an elite o-line coach proceeds him. He’s developed several top tier players that have gone on to play in the NFL and will continue to do so at Indiana. Great hire for the Hoosiers."
Bostad has 25 seasons of experience coaching offensive linemen in both the collegiate and professional ranks. After five seasons as Wisconsin's inside linebackers coach, Bostad returned to an offensive line coach role in 2022 for the Badgers. It was his second stint in Madison after a four-year period from 2008-11 as offensive line coach, in which nine players he developed would go on to be NFL draft picks.
Bostad has coached 11 All-Americans, including eight first team members.
Bostad's coaching career is as follows:
- 1990-91: Offensive Line, UW-Stevens Point
- 1992-94: Graduate Assistant (Offensive Line) Minnesota
- 1995-96: Offensive Line, California State Northridge
- 1997: Offensive Line, San Jose State
- 1998: Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line, San Jose State
- 1999-2005: Offensive Line, New Mexico
- 2006-07: Tight Ends, Wisconsin
- 2008-11: Offensive Line, Wisconsin
- 2012-13: Offensive Line, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 2014-15: Offensive Line, Tennessee Titans
- 2016: Tight Ends/Fullbacks, Northern Illinois
- 2017-21: Inside Linebackers, Wisconsin
- 2022: Offensive Line, Wisconsin
