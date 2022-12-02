Tom Allen isn't waiting around to make changes to his coaching staff this offseason.

Sources confirmed to TheHoosier.com that Bob Bostad will be joining Indiana's staff as the Hoosiers' new offensive line coach. Per the same source, interim OL coach Rod Carey will return to his original duties as a quality control coach after taking over the position midway through the 2022 season.

Bostad most recently served as the offensive line coach at Wisconsin this past season.

"Coach Bostad is a fantastic coach and leader of men," a former Wisconsin offensive lineman under Bostad told TheHoosier.com. "I saw first hand the impact he had on the inside linebackers when I was playing at Wisconsin, and his reputation as an elite o-line coach proceeds him. He’s developed several top tier players that have gone on to play in the NFL and will continue to do so at Indiana. Great hire for the Hoosiers."