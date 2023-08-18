In the midst of Indiana's offseason and discussion about the future renovations and upgrades to it's home football stadium, Memorial Stadium, it appears that Indiana has made under-the-radar improvements leading up to the six-game home slate this fall.

Large cell receivers were installed on each of the section entrances located around Memorial Stadium this summer as well as in multiple other spots around the stadium, a source told TheHoosier.com.

The aim is for cell service – an area of concern amongst many fans in attendance due to it's absence in previous years – to be vastly improved at home games this year.

The receivers are set to be operational for the season opener versus Ohio State on Saturday, September 2.

As currently constructed, Memorial Stadium has upwards of 30 different section entrances for fans to find their seats from. It is unclear exactly how many receivers were installed throughout the stadium.