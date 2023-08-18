Source: Memorial Stadium hoping to have increased cell service this season
In the midst of Indiana's offseason and discussion about the future renovations and upgrades to it's home football stadium, Memorial Stadium, it appears that Indiana has made under-the-radar improvements leading up to the six-game home slate this fall.
Large cell receivers were installed on each of the section entrances located around Memorial Stadium this summer as well as in multiple other spots around the stadium, a source told TheHoosier.com.
The aim is for cell service – an area of concern amongst many fans in attendance due to it's absence in previous years – to be vastly improved at home games this year.
The receivers are set to be operational for the season opener versus Ohio State on Saturday, September 2.
As currently constructed, Memorial Stadium has upwards of 30 different section entrances for fans to find their seats from. It is unclear exactly how many receivers were installed throughout the stadium.
Earlier this week, Indiana announced plans to survey program "stakeholders" – ticket buyers, fans, donors, and business leaders to name a few – for their thoughts and opinions on multiple different potential upgrades to the 63-year old Memorial Stadium with the intention of modernizing it. Ideas covered in the survey range from improvements to the concourses and concessions, revamped bathrooms, new social gathering spaces and more premium seating options for fans.
The period in which the aforementioned stakeholders could begin giving their input began Wednesday, August 16.
“We are thrilled to begin the process of gathering input from Hoosier fans about a facility project that would transform how our fans enjoy Indiana Football gamedays," Indiana Athletic Director Scott Dolson said in the release.
In response on social media, multiple fans cited increased cell service as a needed upgrade to the longstanding limestone structure.
Indiana hopes that these upgrades will aid those fans while improving the experience, convenience and safety of those who attend games at Memorial Stadium this season.
