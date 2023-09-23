News More News
ago football Edit

Source: Indiana RB Josh Henderson out vs. Akron with leg injury

Experience the art of dining at Feast, where everything is made from scratch daily.
Experience the art of dining at Feast, where everything is made from scratch daily.
Jim Coyle • TheHoosier
Publisher
@jimcoyleISB
Indiana University '91 BA Speech Communication, former television sports anchor at WLKY-CBS, WJFW-NBC, KNDU-NBC, current host on Indiana Sports Beat Radio and "After The Game" with Todd Leary

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.

BLOOMINGTON - Fifth-year senior running back Josh Henderson will be inactive for Indiana's Saturday evening matchup versus Akron due to sustaining an undisclosed leg injury, a source confirmed to TheHoosier.com.

Henderson underwent a successful minor procedure this week to treat an injury that dates back to Indiana's opening week contest with Ohio State, TheHoosier.com learned.

Henderson's injury could keep him out of further contests as he'll likely be evaluated as to whether or not he can return on a game-by-game basis. The Hoosiers resume Big Ten play against Maryland next weekend in College Park before hitting their bye week. Indiana's first game out of the bye week comes in Ann Arbor, Mich., for a date with Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines.

Josh Henderson was a receiver and running back versus Louisville.
Josh Henderson was a receiver and running back versus Louisville.

Henderson, the North Carolina senior transfer tailback, has become a vital piece of Indiana's rushing attack and the further acclimation of a redshirt freshman quarterback alongside him.

Through three games thus far, Henderson has rushed for 91 yards on 22 carries and added a touchdown in consecutive weeks leading into week four of the Hoosiers' schedule. He's also been a nice option in the Indiana passing attack – hauling in six receptions for 88 yards through the air as well – good for 14.7 yards per catch. That number trails only Cam Camper's 16.2 yds per reception for Hoosier pass catchers with 5 receptions or more on the season.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer!
Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer!

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}