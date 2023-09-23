BLOOMINGTON - Fifth-year senior running back Josh Henderson will be inactive for Indiana's Saturday evening matchup versus Akron due to sustaining an undisclosed leg injury, a source confirmed to TheHoosier.com.
Henderson underwent a successful minor procedure this week to treat an injury that dates back to Indiana's opening week contest with Ohio State, TheHoosier.com learned.
Henderson's injury could keep him out of further contests as he'll likely be evaluated as to whether or not he can return on a game-by-game basis. The Hoosiers resume Big Ten play against Maryland next weekend in College Park before hitting their bye week. Indiana's first game out of the bye week comes in Ann Arbor, Mich., for a date with Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines.
Henderson, the North Carolina senior transfer tailback, has become a vital piece of Indiana's rushing attack and the further acclimation of a redshirt freshman quarterback alongside him.
Through three games thus far, Henderson has rushed for 91 yards on 22 carries and added a touchdown in consecutive weeks leading into week four of the Hoosiers' schedule. He's also been a nice option in the Indiana passing attack – hauling in six receptions for 88 yards through the air as well – good for 14.7 yards per catch. That number trails only Cam Camper's 16.2 yds per reception for Hoosier pass catchers with 5 receptions or more on the season.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!