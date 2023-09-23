BLOOMINGTON - Fifth-year senior running back Josh Henderson will be inactive for Indiana's Saturday evening matchup versus Akron due to sustaining an undisclosed leg injury, a source confirmed to TheHoosier.com.

Henderson underwent a successful minor procedure this week to treat an injury that dates back to Indiana's opening week contest with Ohio State, TheHoosier.com learned.

Henderson's injury could keep him out of further contests as he'll likely be evaluated as to whether or not he can return on a game-by-game basis. The Hoosiers resume Big Ten play against Maryland next weekend in College Park before hitting their bye week. Indiana's first game out of the bye week comes in Ann Arbor, Mich., for a date with Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines.