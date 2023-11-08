BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- We knew the first game of the season wasn't the typical opener for the Indiana Hoosiers, and they were tested for a full 40 minutes. In the end, the Hoosiers survived the opening night scare, defeating Florida Gulf Coast 69-63 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. You may have a list of concerns that are justified after watching that game, but there was also something for IU fans to dream about: The potential of Kel'el Ware and Malik Reneau.

The sophomore bigs combined for 28 points while showing a glimpse of what's possible for this Indiana front court. Kel'el Ware stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals. He impacted the game in just about every way, including knocking down one of Indiana's four 3's. Replacing a legend like Trayce Jackson-Davis is never easy. The 7-footer doesn't need to be TJD. He needs to be himself on the court. So far, so good.



"He played a lot of minutes tonight," said head coach Mike Woodson. "But he plugged the hole up for us and got a few blocks, and rebounded the ball for us. I don't need him to do much more. Just continue to do that. When he's around the bucket I expect him to finish and make his damn free throws. That's what it's all about."

"It’s a 40 min game," said Ware. "No matter what it is, if i can get a block, or rebound, or fast break points, it’s a 40 min game, so we can score throughout the whole game. Every night it's just going to be a night that not even just me, but the whole team just come out and play hard and just going to have to try our best to win the game and show the fans what this team is capable of." His teammate Malik Reneau showed nice pace after looking a little rushed at times last season. He also flashed some great touch around the rim, and finished with 15 points on 6-of-10 from the field. Foul trouble still plagued Reneau, but Woodson sees the progress from his starting four. "Malik has to be smarter, but I think he's a lot better than he was last season," said Woodson. "Hell, he came in the game and he would just look at somebody and get a foul. So in that regard they're letting him play a little bit this year. He's just got to be smart, especially coming down the stretch, not getting silly fouls."

