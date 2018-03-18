Ticker
Social Media Reacts: Emery Simmons Commits To IU

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

IU picked up its first commit of the 2019 cycle when three-star receiver Emery Simmons committed to the Hoosiers on Sunday afternoon.

TheHoosier.com has a collection of social media posts celebrating the event embedded below.

For more on Simmons' commitment to IU, check out our interview with him here

