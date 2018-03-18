Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
IU picked up its first commit of the 2019 cycle when three-star receiver Emery Simmons committed to the Hoosiers on Sunday afternoon.
TheHoosier.com has a collection of social media posts celebrating the event embedded below.
**For more on Simmons' commitment to IU, check out our interview with him here**
@SimmonsDaekwon Somethings brewing in Bloomington and I think I like it!!! @IndianaFootball @heard88 @browntj2 @logen_reed 🤔🤐#Wait4It #IUNIT19 #Code9 #GOHOOSIERS🏈 pic.twitter.com/vIHNj0tdkv— MisterSimmons (@dayoungsir35) March 14, 2018
#LEO910 pic.twitter.com/RDRaheayA8— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) March 18, 2018
BLOOMINGTON STAND UP!!!!!🔴⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/2jZWkp7Yrd— Emery Simmons (@SimmonsDaekwon) March 18, 2018
#LEO910 pic.twitter.com/EtqrvQxg1w— Mike DeBord (@IUCoachDeBo) March 18, 2018
#LEO910 pic.twitter.com/FSKbAA4pX7— Matt Wilson (@IUmattWilson) March 18, 2018
#LEO910 pic.twitter.com/9TH2YMmy5c— Mark Hagen (@CoachHagenIU) March 18, 2018
#LEO910 pic.twitter.com/ap4800Omgr— Kasey Teegardin (@CoachTee34) March 18, 2018
WE ROLLIN' NOW!!!! #LEO910 #IUnit19 🔥⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/SwOssvEpob— Taylor Brown (@browntj2) March 18, 2018
#LEO910 #IUnit19 pic.twitter.com/g8KFmJCpIQ— Darren Hiller (@OLCoachHiller) March 18, 2018
