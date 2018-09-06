Social Media Reactions: Armaan Franklin To IU
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
With the commitment of Rivals150 guard Armaan Franklin to the Hoosiers on Thursday night, there was instant reaction all over social media to the decision.
Franklin chose the Hoosiers after official visits to both IU and Purdue.
Check out some of the top tweets embedded below.
WE ARE COMMITTED‼️‼️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xYSIBkNpbk— Armaan Franklin 2️⃣ (@unkle44artty) September 6, 2018
okay mrballer👀👀 @unkle44artty https://t.co/78qE9Ox0vO— TJD (@TrayceJackson) September 6, 2018
BIG MOOD 😤#IUBB pic.twitter.com/wQXh1T2AbI— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 6, 2018
Mood #iubb pic.twitter.com/af8B2lH1Vc— Nik Mason (@nikmace) September 6, 2018
This is our state! #IUBB pic.twitter.com/H1wiz48vPo— Homegrown Hoosier (@HomegrownHoos) September 6, 2018
Congratulations to @unkle44artty on his decision! I’m so proud of him on achieving a huge dream. So happy for @indii5000 because she’s raised an outstanding young man. Have to keep getting him ready to contribute his freshman year! ☘️🏀 https://t.co/gtOByr12Cf— Jason Delaney (@CoachDelaney) September 6, 2018
MY GUY!!! CONGRATS BROTHER!! https://t.co/IO2x7Ljy6H— Cobe (@Cobie_barnes20) September 6, 2018
Congrats! https://t.co/8UJw03WTRr— Keion Brooks (@keion_brooks) September 6, 2018
Archie Miller continues proving his commitment to the "Inside Out" approach. IU gets a pledge from Cathedral 4-Star guard Armaan Franklin. #iubb https://t.co/acyNIvNFhU— Matt Randall (@mattrandall_) September 6, 2018
Indiana lands four-star guar Armaan Franklin— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) September 6, 2018
https://t.co/5L2yr6PyBr
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.