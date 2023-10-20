BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Five days after landing 5-star recruit Liam McNeeley, the Hoosiers lost out on 5-star recruit Boogie Fland on Friday. The highly-ranked point guard will be playing for Kentucky next season, leaving Indiana with just one current commit in the 2024 class. In the recruiting game, you win some and you lose some. While missing on Fland hurts, this program is still in good shape moving forward.



The transfer portal has changed the landscape of college basketball. It might be risky to rely on the portal too much, but it's a luxury for a program that has several scholarships to fill. It's unlikely that Liam McNeeley remains the only incoming freshman for next year, but even if that were the case, Mike Woodson and the coaching staff will go portal shopping once again. As we've already seen, the roster can change in a hurry.



Mike Woodson and Indiana will have to diversify their approach moving forward to continue building their 2024 recruiting class.

I understand the concern from fans who are reacting to this recruiting miss. There was a lot of recent hype about landing the point guard of the future. Woodson put a lot of his chips on the table to land him, and may have missed out on other options because of that pursuit. To his credit, Woodson continues swimming in the deep end of the pool. He's swinging for the fences, and there are still some potential home-runs to be hit when it's all said and done.



Another thing fans need to remember: There's a kid named Gabe Cupps who is already wearing the candy stripes. This program might already have its point guard of the future. We've already heard rave reviews about how Cupps has looked in practice. And this is a kid who was ranked in or near the top-100 on almost every list for the 2023 class. Cupps will also get a year to learn from Xavier Johnson, and could be ready to flourish next year and beyond.



Cupps met the media during Indiana basketball media day.

“He’s just steady,” Woodson said recently of Cupps. “He knows how to play, man. I have no complaints with him at all. He works, and he’s just smart as hell.” Woodson also talked about the competition between Cupps and Johnson that takes place every day, and how the freshman will be better off because of it.

