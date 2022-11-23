After extending the lead to 15 early in the second half, it was Little Rock showing fight trimming the lead back to seven with just nine minutes left in the game. Then, the veterans on this extremely experienced roster took over and led Indiana to victory.

"I mean, you like to come in the locker room up 20. I guess that's what you want to see. But it was nine, and I was pleased with that," IU head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. "I thought we started the second half a little slow. They scored, I think, the first four points, and now we've got to really play and pick it up, and I thought we responded."

Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (20.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg) and guard Trey Galloway (4.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg) missed Wednesday's game due to injuries and the energy and effectiveness on the court lacked without both players.

On a night when Indiana was playing shorthanded without a key reserve and its preseason All-American forward, the Hoosiers relied on some of the other veterans to lift the team to a win despite another sluggish start.

Sixth-year forward Race Thompson came into Wednesday's win with just 22 total points this season. He nearly doubled that amount for the season, finishing with 20 points on 7-of-8 from the field. He also added eight rebounds and two blocks on the night. He was just two points shy of tying his career high.

He scored 16 points in the second half in just 16 minutes.

A big reason for his success was the play of senior point guard Xavier Johnson. Johnson, who was quiet in the first half, took control of the second half when Indiana needed. He had nine points, 10 assists and just two turnovers on the night.

In the second half alone, Johnson had seven points and eight assists.

"I think me and X, we got into like a little ball screen thing," Race Thompson said. "You see Trayce and X do it all the time, but you get X for Fino on a ball screen and you set a good screen, you're going to make something happen. They'll make the play for you. It was really just X playing, and he made the plays."

"Well, I think X, he's capable of doing that. I expect him to do that; he's our point guard," Woodson added. "I thought he was solid when things weren't going well for him early, he just started getting everybody else involved and making basketball plays which he's capable of doing and we all benefited from it. He finished with 10 assists as well as his nine points."

Miller Kopp, another senior on this roster, had all nine of his points come in the second half. He was 3-of-6 on 3s in the game bringing his total on the season to 12-of-23 (52.2 percent).

"I mean, yeah, with Trayce out, that's a big part of what we've got here. I think today, obviously, as everyone has seen, Race and Xavier were great tonight, especially in the pick-and-roll actions," Jalen Hood-Schifino added. "They made plays, and I think they stepped up as our seniors and really led us tonight."