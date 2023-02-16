EVANSTON, IL - You could tell Indiana was off from the start. Not 10 seconds after winning the game's opening tip, Northwestern sent an aggressive double team as soon as Trayce Jackson-Davis began to back his defender down -- the same game plan that made the Wildcats victorious in January inside Assembly Hall. Bad pass, turnover. The next possession saw Jalen Hood-Schifino control the ball at the top of the key. Jackson-Davis was open briefly down low, but Hood-Schifino's pass sailed the Hoosier big man. Another turnover. Mistakes like those early in road contests are costly and can be tone-setters. The Hoosiers trailed 39-20 at the half because of it. "Honestly, it's my fault," Jackson-Davis said postgame about the mistake-ridden first 20 minutes. "I wasn't ready to play in the first half and I didn't get my teammates ready. Being a leader on this team, I gotta be up." Minimized to just five points before the break, Northwestern had made him a non-factor in ways other teams haven't over his recent run of play. "I have to be ready to go, and I wasn't." A refocused Indiana team outscored Northwestern 42-25 in the second half. But as Boo Buie's late-game runner went down and Jalen Hood-Schifino's three-quarter court heave missed off the front rim, the Wildcats had delivered the fate the Hoosiers' first half play warranted. Northwestern downed Indiana on the evening, 64-62. "You can't spot a team 19 at home and expect to win," Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said after the game. "We got off to such a rocky start."

Missed shots, unforced errors and what Woodson called an "overly-hyped" emotional frame of mind dug the hole Indiana resided in at the half. "You can't run offense that way," Woodson said. "It's impossible." No matter what they did, Woodson's team never got themselves comfortable on the floor. "They felt really good about coming into this game, and sometimes that can go against you," Woodson said. "You start doing things you shouldn't be doing, and that's what happened." But by the time necessary adjustments came, it was too little, too late. That aforementioned double-team was a main point of concern. It's nothing Jackson-Davis or Indiana hasn't seen before, but something about the Wildcats' pressure forced Indiana to be uncomfortable. Northwestern has made a habit of it throughout the season, slowing down key opposing contributors. Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl, Purdue's freshmen backcourt and others have met the same fate. Indiana handled it better after regaining their composure, Jackson-Davis said. They just have to start stronger. In the second half, Indiana's star forward became the lead facilitator, settling in as he began doing everything he could to take over the outcome. Woodson praised his team's fight and character on the night to claw back into the contest, a large part of those efforts being to play through their All-American down low. Doing so was always the plan, it just needed some refining once looked back upon. Indiana's defense rounded into form down the stretch to help provide opportunities to stay in the contest, forcing Chase Audige to miss his last eight shots of the night. Northwestern's backcourt got the better of the Hoosiers on the night, but had the initial defensive intensity matched the efforts at the end of the game, the story could be completely different. However, the book closed on a tale of two halves with Indiana's first-half faults being too much to overcome. Down the stretch of a tightly-contested battle for one of the top spots in conference, every result is crucial. The reality is, thanks to their porous first half, Indiana's didn't play enough winning basketball to earn their desired result. "You can't do that on the road," Woodson said. "These teams are too good in the Big Ten."

