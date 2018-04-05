Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

After a terrific career in a Hoosier uniform, former IU wideout Simmie Cobbs participated in one last workout in Mellencamp Pavilion.

And it was an important one.

Cobbs was one of 10+ participants in IU's Pro Day this week, with 28 of 32 NFL teams sending a representative to attend.

He earned first team All-Big Ten honors last season after grabbing 72 receptions for 841 receiving yards and eight touchdowns (second, fourth and tied for sixth in the Big Ten, respectively.)

Now he hopes to carry that success over to the professional ranks.

“I think it went great," Cobbs said of his day. "No drops, so that’s always a plus.

"I just wanted to show some more of my depth in routes. I didn’t get to show too much at the [NFL] Combine and today I got to pick my routes I wanted to run. Hopefully it showcased I can do a lot more than what I put on film.”

At the Combine, Cobbs recorded 4.64 second 40-yard dash, a 30-inch vertical jump, and a bench press of 11 reps among other metrics.

He was disappointed in that performance, and hoped to showcase more of his skills at Pro Day.

"I had to change my mindset, couldn’t let some of the numbers I put up at the Combine get me down," he said. "I knew I had to keep working and don’t defeat myself twice.

“I haven’t talked to too many teams personally but I’ve gotten good results back. Just needed to have a good day today, and hopefully they saw a good performance today and we can go from there.”

Cobbs noted he already has plans to workout with the Colts and Bears over the next few weeks.

"I’m not even at the next level yet – the bar is still raised," he said. "I’m going to hold myself to that and push myself beyond my goals.

"That’s what my dreams are.”

NFL.com currently grades the former IU wideout out as a fifth round selection for the upcoming Draft.

"Cobbs' size and body control down the field will be enticing to teams, but he doesn't separate and he lacks general quickness," the scout wrote. "Cobbs toggles between bad drops and great catches and needs to find more stability as a pass catcher since he'll have to make a living handling contested catch situations.

"Cobbs may need scheme help to get off the line against big, press corners and looks unlikely to become a heavily targeted receiver as a pro."

----

