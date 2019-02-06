Measurables:

• Listed on his Rivals profile at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds.

Stats:

• Senior: Finished with four catches for 142 yards, and four touchdowns as a wide receiver. As a defensive back, recorded 29 total tackles, two pass deflections and an interception.

• Junior: Had 21 catches for 365 yards and five touchdowns on offense, and one interception on defense.

• Sophomore: Caught 29 passes for 534 yards and seven touchdowns while recording 18 tackles and three interceptions as a defender.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 51 cornerback nationally, No. 60 player in Florida.

• Scout.com/247Sports: Three stars, No. 46 safety nationally, No. 63 player in Florida.

• ESPN: Four stars, No. 25 safety nationally, No. 48 player in Florida.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Helped Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School hold opponents to 11.8 points per game during his senior year.

Recruitment:

• Was offered by Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, Stanford, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami Nebraska, Oregon, Temple, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

• Verbally committed to the Hoosiers on February 6.

Recruiter of record:

Safeties coach Kasey Teegardin.

Quotable:

“He’s got great ball skills. When we put him at safety, watch that guy cover ground. He had seven interceptions last year, and two of them were one-handed picks.”

-University School head coach Daniel Luque to the Miami Herald

Scouting report:

• Sanguinetti has great ball skills and could be a legitimate ball-hawk in the back end of the Indiana secondary

• He lacks strength right now, but is big enough to add weight. He'll need that weight to improve his run support.

2018 projection:

Sanguinetti would redshirt in an ideal world, but the lack of depth at safety could put him in a position to earn serious playing time early. If he does redshirt, Sanguinetti's main goal should be to gain weight throughout the season to make himself more of a physical presence on the field.