There is no 'must-win' November game in any college basketball season. A season is not won or lost because of a specific result in the first few weeks of the year. But. moments are made. And more importantly, the groundwork and blueprint for a season can be made.

On Wednesday, preseason No. 1 and now No. 18 North Carolina comes to Assembly Hall on a two-game losing streak and now, becomes the underdog as No. 10 Indiana comes into the matchup unblemished, but also not as tested.

Indiana's only test this season came at Xavier, an 81-79 win on the road that definitely showed people that this Indiana team won't go down easy.

Not going down easy is something both coaches, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson and UNC head coach Hubert Davis, preached this week.

"Only time will tell, man. I mean, I like what we've done in the six games. Again, we heading into our seventh game. You try to learn, do the best you can, but you always learn something about your team," Woodson said. "I thought against Xavier, which was a big team that matched up big with us, we answered the bell. So Wednesday night is going to be another challenge for us just to see where we are as a ballclub. But only time will tell."

“My message to them has been real, has been truth,” Davis said. “I’ve said this before, I’m not really a big comparison type of person. I don’t compare this year to last year, this year’s loss to last year’s loss... we didn’t make the plays on either end to be able to finish the games out. Those are things that we talked about. But we’re a good basketball team, we played really well out there, we just didn’t finish it out.”