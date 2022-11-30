Signature moment awaits as Indiana faces North Carolina in big showdown
There is no 'must-win' November game in any college basketball season. A season is not won or lost because of a specific result in the first few weeks of the year. But. moments are made. And more importantly, the groundwork and blueprint for a season can be made.
On Wednesday, preseason No. 1 and now No. 18 North Carolina comes to Assembly Hall on a two-game losing streak and now, becomes the underdog as No. 10 Indiana comes into the matchup unblemished, but also not as tested.
Indiana's only test this season came at Xavier, an 81-79 win on the road that definitely showed people that this Indiana team won't go down easy.
Not going down easy is something both coaches, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson and UNC head coach Hubert Davis, preached this week.
"Only time will tell, man. I mean, I like what we've done in the six games. Again, we heading into our seventh game. You try to learn, do the best you can, but you always learn something about your team," Woodson said. "I thought against Xavier, which was a big team that matched up big with us, we answered the bell. So Wednesday night is going to be another challenge for us just to see where we are as a ballclub. But only time will tell."
“My message to them has been real, has been truth,” Davis said. “I’ve said this before, I’m not really a big comparison type of person. I don’t compare this year to last year, this year’s loss to last year’s loss... we didn’t make the plays on either end to be able to finish the games out. Those are things that we talked about. But we’re a good basketball team, we played really well out there, we just didn’t finish it out.”
Wednesday ushers in the biggest matchup in the Mike Woodson era as Indiana head coach. It is against a program just as entrenched in the history and importance of college basketball as Indiana. It is against the National Runner-up. It is a big-time moment for a team that is expected to not just compete near the top of the Big Ten, but a favorite to win the league.
North Carolina has been the most talked-about team in college basketball this season. Whether it was about the talent returning or the now two-game slide it currently is on. Regardless, Woodson understands what is at stake.
"I never go in a game thinking I've got an advantage. I've never coached that way. I've never played that way," Woodson said. "The beauty about their team is they're battle-tested. They were in the championship game last season. They know what it's like to have their backs against the wall.
"I mean, I'm not taking this team lightly. They got a great team. They're well-coached. We going to have to come out and commit ourselves for 40 minutes to beat them. It's not going to be a game where they just roll over and let us win. We're going to have to go out and earn it, play for 40 minutes to win the game I think."
You have Eight Eight and even Final Four type matchups all over the floor. All-American's Trayce Jackson-Davis against Armando Bacot. Caleb Love against Xavier Johnson. RJ Davis against Jalen Hood-Schifino and more.
“Having big-time matchups early in the season, it’s just a great experience,” Hubert Davis said. “I love these type of matchups and our players love them, too... I know they’re excited about having the opportunity to compete against a really, really good Indiana team and looking forward to the challenge."
"It's a solid ballclub, man. I'm telling our guys they can't take them lightly," Woodson continued. "This is a big-time team, a big-time game. We got to see what we made of."
As for Jackson-Davis, these are the moments he came back to Indiana for. This is the game that he's prepared for. This could be just one of many defining moments this Indiana team could have this year.
“It’s huge,” Jackson-Davis said. “To be considered one of the best teams, you’ve got to beat the best teams. They were in the national championship last year. They’ve dropped two games but at the same time I know they’re gonna be hungry and we have to bring it.
"You're gonna have to take me out on a stretcher... I live for playing in these big-time matchups."
