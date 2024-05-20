It was another busy couple of days for a number of Indiana basketball targets on the AAU circuits this past weekend. Adidas 3SSB made a stop in Bryan, Texas this weekend, Nike EYBL was in Westfield, Indiana, while Under Armour Next (UAA) was in Cincinnati, Ohio. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson and the rest of the Hoosiers' coaching staff made appearances at all three weekend events to watch the top high school talent around the country battle it out on the hardwood. Below are the details of how some of Indiana's top targets performed this past weekend.

Adidas 3SSB - Bryan, Texas



Braylon Mullins, Trent Sisley and Malachi Moreno - Indiana Elite Indiana Elite continued its excellent start to the 3SSB season over the weekend. Indiana Elite went 4-0 this last weekend, improving to 13-0 on the 3SSB season. Braylon Mullins, Trent Sisley and Malachi Moreno -- a trio of Indiana targets playing for Indiana Elite this summer -- each turned in excellent weekends down in Texas.

Mullins averaged 18.8 points per game in Indiana Elite's four wins this weekend, including a 25 point performance against Upward Stars to open up the weekend. In that contest, the four-star guard went 8-10 from the field and 6-6 from 3-point range. Throughout the summer, Mullins' recruitment has blown up, as the Greenfield, Indiana native continues to light it up on the scoring front.

In four games over the weekend, Sisley averaged 14.0 points a game. In Indiana Elite's second contest of the weekend, a matchup with Team Loaded NC and fellow IU target Mikel Brown, Sisley showed out on the defensive end of the floor. He managed to hold Brown -- a five-star guard -- to 15 points on relatively inefficient shooting. Sisley showed off his positional versatility all weekend long as well. He finished each game scoring in double-figures, while also averaging just around five rebounds a game.

Standing at 7-foot-1, Moreno is an intimidating physical presence on the interior for Indiana Elite. He showcased his elite rim protection throughout the weekend, tallying three blocks in two separate games. Moreno was also effective on the offensive end around the basket. He scored 10-plus in all four games this past weekend, including an 11 point, 11 rebound double-double on Saturday morning in a win over Team Loaded NC. Moreno went 6-8 (75%) from the field in that Saturday morning win.



Nate Ament - Team Loaded (VA) Team Loaded (VA) has had an equally impressive start to the 3SSB season. After going 4-0 this past weekend in Texas, Team Loaded (VA) is now 13-0 on the 3SSB season. Indiana target and top-15 forward Nate Ament put his three-level scoring ability on full display all weekend long.

Ament reached the 20-point threshold on three separate occasions during the 4-0 weekend for Team Loaded (VA). Averaging 20.3 points for the weekend, Ament was drilling shots from all over the court. His innate ability to get to the basket was evident throughout the weekend, while knocking down his 3-point shots made Ament nearly impossible to guard. Ament recorded a 20 point, 12 rebound double-double in a win over New York Wiz Kids to close the weekend.



Mikel Brown - Team Loaded (NC) One of the top point guards in the 2025 class, Mikel Brown, is the leader of Team Loaded (NC) and is a top target for Indiana. Brown had an up and down weekend in Texas. Team Loaded (NC) entered this past weekend 7-2 on the 3SSB season. Following a 2-2 weekend that featured a loss to Indiana Elite, Team Loaded (NC) now sits at 9-4 this 3SSB season.

Through the first two games of the weekend -- one a loss and one a win for Team Loaded (NC) -- Brown was held to 11 points and 15 points respectively. The 6-foot-3 point guard was finally able to get it going on the offensive end of the floor in the final game of the weekend, a narrow win over Austin Rivers SE. Brown finished the win over Austin Rivers SE with 29 points, as he was able to get to his spots at will throughout the contest.



The Nike EYBL Circuit



Jalen Haralson - Indy Heat Indy Heat got off to a slow start to the EYBL season, yet a 3-1 weekend in Westfield has the team back to 5-5 on the summer. One of the top players in the class of 2025, Jalen Haralson, has drawn interest from Indiana dating back to before his freshman year of high school.

A physical presence at 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds, Haralson had a great weekend in front of a ton of top college coaches this last weekend. Haralson had games of 21 and 22 points to go along with a dominant 37 point performance over the weekend. His 37 point performance came in a win over Vegas Elite in game three of the weekend. Haralson shot 12-20 from the floor, 2-5 from three and went 11-14 from the free throw line, dominating Vegas Elite all game long. Haralson is averaging 20.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this EYBL season. After Indy Heat's win on Friday, Haralson chatted with TheHoosier.com.



Meleek Thomas - New Heights Lightning (NY) New Heights Lightning is led by top-10 guard and Indiana target Meleek Thomas. New Heights Lightning is now 7-3 this EYBL season after going 3-1 this past weekend in Westfield, Indiana at the Pacers Athletic Center.

Thomas had a fantastic weekend in Westfield from 3-point range. While averaging 17.3 points a game this past weekend, Thomas went 9-16 (56.3%) from long range. More of a scoring guard rather than a playmaking guard, Thomas averaged 2.0 assists per game over the weekend -- which is right on par with his EYBL average. Throughout the EYBL season, Thomas is averaging 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists a contest.



Trey McKenney - The Family (MI) Five-star forward and Indiana target Trey McKenney is one of the top players on The Family (MI). Now 4-6 this year on the EYBL Circuit, The Family (MI) went 2-2 over the weekend in the Hoosier state. McKenney turned in yet another handful of solid performances over the weekend.

After beginning the weekend scoring just eight points on 2-8 shooting from the field in a loss to Oakland Soldiers, McKenney turned it on. Performances of 19 points, 27 points and 20 points followed his lackluster Friday night game. McKenney went 5-12 (41.7%) from 3-point range over the course of the final three games of the weekend, showing off his ability to score at each level. This summer, McKenney is averaging 13.8 points per game in just 16.3 minutes a contest on the EYBL Circuit.



Darius Adams - PSA Cardinals (NY) Improving to 6-4 this summer following a 3-1 weekend, PSA Cardinals (NY) is off to a good start to the EYBL season. Leading the charge for PSA Cardinals (NY) is four-star guard and IU target Darius Adams.

Throughout the summer, Adams has shown off his ability to score the basketball at will. That was once again the case over the weekend in Westfield, Indiana. Adams scored double-digit points in all four of this weekend's contest, including pouring in 20-plus points in two games. Those 20 point performances came in the form of a 23 point game on 3-6 shooting from three against Team Melo (MD) and a 22 point game on 9-17 shooting from the floor in a loss to Houston Hoops. Adams is now averaging 14.9 points per game this summer on the EYBL Circuit.



Kiyan Anthony - Team Melo (MD) Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, leads the offensive charge for Team Melo (MD). The four-star combo guard has an obvious connection to Indiana, as his dad was coached by current Hoosier head coach Mike Woodson in the NBA. Anthony and Team Melo (MD) went 1-3 over the weekend.

If there's one area of the game that Anthony excels at, it's putting the ball in the basket -- just like his father. Anthony averaged 22.3 points a game over four games this weekend in Westfield, Indiana. Efficiency is still the struggle at this point for Anthony. In his two best games of the weekend -- a 25 point performance and a 28 point performance -- Anthony went 7-13 and 9-21 from the field respectively. He also shot a combined 9-17 from 3-point range in those two games. In his two games scoring less than 20 points this past weekend, Anthony shot a combined 12-49 from the field and 1-14 from 3-point range. Anthony is averaging 20.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists a game this summer for Team Melo (MD).



Th UAA Circuit

Bryson Tiller - Atlanta Xpress The main Indiana target on the UAA Circuit is Atlanta Xpress's Bryson Tiller. One of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class, Tiller made his UAA debut this past weekend in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tiller and Atlanta Xpress went 1-1 over the weekend.