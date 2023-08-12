Shelby looking to create old magic with new tricks in IU secondary
When Indiana went 6-2 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Brandon Shelby's defensive backs led the Indiana defense to a Big Ten-best 17 interceptions. But the last two seasons have resulted in the Hoosier defense ranking 14th and 12th in the conference in interceptions.
The lack of takeaways -- head coach Tom Allen thinks -- is a big reason the Hoosiers are an abysmal 6-18 the last two seasons. And with a much different looking secondary entering 2023, Shelby is hoping to recreate some of the takeaway magic that boosted Indiana's defense in one of their most successful seasons of the 21st century.
"We’re trying to get it back there. I think we’re close," Shelby said. "We’re working hard to get these guys so they can play fast. I think in this day in age, offenses can do so much. They can do formations and shift, motion and move. You can’t make it difficult [on your defensive backs]. We want these guys to relax and run around and do what they are blessed to do – and that’s play football."
In efforts to improve the secondary -- who had the worst defense in the Big Ten a year ago, allowing 274.2 passing yards per game and 33.9 points a contest -- the Hoosiers went to the transfer portal for defensive backs. Enter Texas transfer Jamier Johnson, JUCO colelge transfer JoJo Johnson and Nic Toomer, a Stanfrod transfer.
The three bring good size, all standing at least 5-foot-11. Toomer, in particular, brings size to the Hoosier secondary that is otherwise a little smaller. Toomer is a legitimate 6-foot-2 and has long arms and legs, helping him weigh a strong 190 pounds.
"It’s a big thing in the league right now and every level to have a longer corner guarding bigger receivers," Toomer said. "So bringing length and physicality to the outside and experience. I’m the oldest guy in the room right now, so bringing experience and a different set of intelligence to the DB unit."
Shelby, though, is learning how to coach Indiana's new crop of defensive backs. They all come to Indiana with a different base knowledge of verbiage and a different developmental arc. It's a challenge Shelby hasn't had to face in years because he's mostly coached players who have been in Indiana's program for at least a couple of seasons.
"This is the first time in a long time where we haven’t had anybody who has come back with Indiana experience," he said. "So you start all over. Although you have some guys who transferred in from other universities who played a fair amount, they are learning our terminology, how we do things, how we communicate."
Despite having a new group this season, Shelby said the summer months were some of the best he's experienced in years. He didn't have to correct any off-the-field behavior this offseason. The players added were intentionally brought in because they fit a culture the Hoosiers are trying to find.
"These guys fit our culture, know the expectations. Now because there is a lot of new guys in there, you got to go back and let those guys know what the standard is. Once you set the standard, the standard stays."
And that's become one of the main goals for the Indiana secondary training camp. Establishing leadership and order of command amongst the Hoosier's defensive backs as the group prepares for a difficult Week 1 opponent in Ohio State who has two of the country's best receivers -- Marvin Harrison Jr and Emeka Egbuka.
"I think one of the biggest strengths of our team is team comradery. Mixing and matching and getting to know your personnel and the strength and weaknesses and getting to play off of each other," Toomer said. "You start to get a feel for who is good at what things and who is not and what we are deficient at, so you can pick up on those areas."
Throughout camp, Indiana's secondary has been tested in various team drills. But Saturday morning's scrimmage presents the most competitive opportunity for Shelby's group to show the necessary improvements they have made entering a pivotal 2023 season.
"We have to mix and match," Shelby said. "Tomorrow scrimmage, we’re going to have guys, the threes are going to go up with the twos. The ones will go down with the twos. We’ll mix and match to get that chemistry."
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE