When Indiana went 6-2 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Brandon Shelby's defensive backs led the Indiana defense to a Big Ten-best 17 interceptions. But the last two seasons have resulted in the Hoosier defense ranking 14th and 12th in the conference in interceptions.

The lack of takeaways -- head coach Tom Allen thinks -- is a big reason the Hoosiers are an abysmal 6-18 the last two seasons. And with a much different looking secondary entering 2023, Shelby is hoping to recreate some of the takeaway magic that boosted Indiana's defense in one of their most successful seasons of the 21st century.

"We’re trying to get it back there. I think we’re close," Shelby said. "We’re working hard to get these guys so they can play fast. I think in this day in age, offenses can do so much. They can do formations and shift, motion and move. You can’t make it difficult [on your defensive backs]. We want these guys to relax and run around and do what they are blessed to do – and that’s play football."

In efforts to improve the secondary -- who had the worst defense in the Big Ten a year ago, allowing 274.2 passing yards per game and 33.9 points a contest -- the Hoosiers went to the transfer portal for defensive backs. Enter Texas transfer Jamier Johnson, JUCO colelge transfer JoJo Johnson and Nic Toomer, a Stanfrod transfer.

The three bring good size, all standing at least 5-foot-11. Toomer, in particular, brings size to the Hoosier secondary that is otherwise a little smaller. Toomer is a legitimate 6-foot-2 and has long arms and legs, helping him weigh a strong 190 pounds.

"It’s a big thing in the league right now and every level to have a longer corner guarding bigger receivers," Toomer said. "So bringing length and physicality to the outside and experience. I’m the oldest guy in the room right now, so bringing experience and a different set of intelligence to the DB unit."