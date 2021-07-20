Shaw's Takeaways: Best of Nike's EYBL, by position

POINT GUARD: Jaden Bradley

The point guard spot is all about winning, and Bradley led his Team CP3 (N.C.) team to a 5-1 record in the games IN which he played. Sure, the numbers may not support the eye test, as Bradley is leading the EYBL in turnovers (4.3 per game) and has not made a three yet (0-8), but you look at the assists at 6.6 per game and the points at 18.5 per game and you do not mind how much volume he has taken on because there is no doubt he makes this team better. In the one game he did not play his team took an 81-66 loss. it is the intangibles over the aesthetic. Alabama is heavily involved here, as are Arizona and Kentucky. The No. 17 player in the 2022 Rivals150 visited Michigan, Alabama, UNC and Arizona in June.

*****

WING: Shaedon Sharpe

There is a smooth nature to Sharpe's game. He is capable of scoring the ball at any point, from anywhere on the floor. Sharpe has good footwork and a sharp handle that really enhances his explosive athleticism. Sharpe is averaging 21.6-points, which is good for third most on the circuit, on 44.4% shooting from three. Kentucky and Memphis spent the week watching each of Sharpe’s games.

*****

WING: Brenden Hausen

Hausen ended the week as the fifth-leading scorer on the circuit with 20.4-points per game. The noted shooter out of Amarillo (Texas) High School shot 40.9-percent from three while also dishing out a hair under three assists per game. His offensive arsenal was pretty robust as the 6-foot-4 shooting guard showcased the ability to shoot off movement or create for himself off the bounce. He has excellent footwork, the ability to set up the offense and he can make tough shots from all over the floor. Hausen picked up an offer from Creighton after the week ended. He took an official visit to Nevada in June as well as an unofficial to Texas Tech. Look for things to heat up here.

*****

FORWARD: Josiah Harris

The West Virginia commitment came into the event unranked and really not talked about much, and he proceeded to average 16.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 54.8% from the field. The Cleveland Richmond Heights High prospect is a lengthy and tough-minded wing forward who seems to enjoy doing the tough guy stuff. Standing 6-foot-7, Harris is able to toggle between the three and the four spots on the floor, while guarding both positions and making plays.

*****

FORWARD: Kyle Filipowski

There had been a lot of buzz about Filipowski coming into the week. In fact, I wrote that the current No. 48 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150 had a chance to take a major jump after his EYBL performance. But I am not sure if I expected this performance from the 6-foot-11 forward with the NY Rens (N.Y.). For starters, Filipowski is in the conversation for one of the best passers in his class. The excellent floor vision also causes him to be a mismatch player on offense. He brings the ball up and initiates the offense over half the time. Filipowski shot over 45^ from three for the week and he averaged 13.3-points and 7.6-rebounds in only 20.9 minutes played each game. Duke coach Jon Scheyer, Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim were each seen at multiple games this week. Filipowski took official visits to Syracuse, Ohio State, Indiana, Duke, and Iowa in June, as well as an unofficial to UConn.



*****

BREAKOUT 2023 PROSPECT: Gavin Griffiths