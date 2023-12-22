Sharpshooting Hoosiers trounce North Alabama behind lights out shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - 3-point shooting has been a consistent bugaboo for Indiana during Mike Woodson's tenure as the Hoosiers' head coach. On Thursday night inside of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers turned their outside shooting fortunes around on their way to a 17-point win over North Alabama.
Against the Lions, the Hoosiers connected on a season-high 12 shots from long range, a new game-high for any Hoosier squad in the Mike Woodson era. Indiana shot 50% from distance on north of 20 3-point attempts against North Alabama for just the second time under Woodson.
"It's good to see the ball go in the hole," Woodson said postgame. "When you take 'em, you're supposed to make 'em. I thought tonight we did a good job in getting the ball moved around, we had 25 assists. That means the ball was moving a little bit and guys made some shots."
"We've had good looks all year," Woodson continued. "The ball has moved some all year. Just got to stick the ball in the hole when you have the shots. I thought tonight guys were comfortable, they shot it. When they had the shoot they took it and they made it."
Malik Reneau was the most effective Hoosier from downtown on Thursday night. On his way to a career-high 25 points, Reneau buried all four of his attempts from behind the arc, including a 25-footer to beat the shot clock about halfway through the first half.
Coming into the game against North Alabama, the sophomore was 5-19 (26%) from 3-point range as a Hoosier. The sophomore went 2-8 from distance in his freshman season with the Hoosiers and was off to a 3-11 start from downtown this season prior to Thursday night.
"Well, it helps, I mean, he hadn't taken a whole lot of them this year," Woodson said of Reneau's shooting performance. "The fact that he shot 'em all tonight in rhythm, that helps. Was kind of nice to see the ball go through the hole."
Reneau was one of seven different Hoosiers to knock down a 3-ball on Thursday night. Following his performance, Reneau noted that he's been working on his offensive game and specifically his shooting with Indiana's Director of Player Development Calbert Cheaney a lot this season. The Miami, Florida native, believes those extra shots played a key role in his 3-point shooting display against the Lions.
"A lot of improvement from the three," Reneau said. "You could see a lot of people had been in the gym getting up shots, getting up extra shots. Even during practice, after practice, before practice. I think that contributed to having so much confidence on the court and being able to knock down shots."
Thursday night was the first time in 328 days that Indiana made double-digit 3-pointers in a game. The Hoosiers had accomplished that feat just once time in the last 25 games prior to the win over North Alabama..
While it's unlikely Indiana is able to maintain that kind of volume and efficiency from behind the arc, Indiana's 3-point shooting performance against North Alabama shows Hoosier players, coaches and fans that Indiana does in fact possess the ability take and make shots from distance.
Only time will tell if Thursday night's performance from downtown was an anomaly for Indiana or if it was a sign of what's to come for the Hoosiers from behind the 3-point line.
