BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - 3-point shooting has been a consistent bugaboo for Indiana during Mike Woodson's tenure as the Hoosiers' head coach. On Thursday night inside of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers turned their outside shooting fortunes around on their way to a 17-point win over North Alabama.

Against the Lions, the Hoosiers connected on a season-high 12 shots from long range, a new game-high for any Hoosier squad in the Mike Woodson era. Indiana shot 50% from distance on north of 20 3-point attempts against North Alabama for just the second time under Woodson.

"It's good to see the ball go in the hole," Woodson said postgame. "When you take 'em, you're supposed to make 'em. I thought tonight we did a good job in getting the ball moved around, we had 25 assists. That means the ball was moving a little bit and guys made some shots."

"We've had good looks all year," Woodson continued. "The ball has moved some all year. Just got to stick the ball in the hole when you have the shots. I thought tonight guys were comfortable, they shot it. When they had the shoot they took it and they made it."

Malik Reneau was the most effective Hoosier from downtown on Thursday night. On his way to a career-high 25 points, Reneau buried all four of his attempts from behind the arc, including a 25-footer to beat the shot clock about halfway through the first half.

Coming into the game against North Alabama, the sophomore was 5-19 (26%) from 3-point range as a Hoosier. The sophomore went 2-8 from distance in his freshman season with the Hoosiers and was off to a 3-11 start from downtown this season prior to Thursday night.

"Well, it helps, I mean, he hadn't taken a whole lot of them this year," Woodson said of Reneau's shooting performance. "The fact that he shot 'em all tonight in rhythm, that helps. Was kind of nice to see the ball go through the hole."