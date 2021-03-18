TheHoosier - Several Hoosiers moving up NFL Draft projection boards

Several Hoosiers moving up NFL Draft projection boards
With Indiana's Pro Day and the NFL Draft on the horizon, several former Indiana University football standouts are seeing their names soar up 2021 NFL Draft projection boards.
Wide receiver Whop Philyor, running back Stevie Scott III and safety Jamar Johnson are three players who have seen their value improve and all three were also selected to participate in the 2021 NFL Draft Combine.
Philyor ended his Indiana career with a record-breaking performance. In the Outback Bowl, Philyor broke an Outback Bowl and Indiana school record with the most receptions in a single game with 18 catches.
The 18 receptions were an Outback Bowl record, a Big Ten bowl record and was an Indiana school record for most receptions in a game. Also, it marked the second time on the season he went for double digit receptions, as he caught 11 passes for 79 yards against Michigan in 2020.
Philyor finished his senior season with 54 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns.
He was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten this season by both the coaches and the media. He was on the Maxwell Award Watch List and Biletnikoff Award Watch List in the preseason as well.
D.J. Boyer, of RotoBall, has Philyor projected to go to Las Vegas in the sixth round at pick 203. AJ Schulte of Pro Football Network has the wide receiver tagged for Cleveland in the fourth round at pick 144.
Chris Spooner, of Pro Football Network, once wrote about Philyor, noting that his talent has been on display since day one for the Hoosiers.
"Philyor saw extensive playing time right out of the gate as a freshman for Indiana, finishing third on the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns, and fourth in receiving yards. After a down sophomore season in which Philyor only played 5 games due to injury, he had a breakout year as a junior. Philyor came into the 2019 season named as a Biletnikoff Award watch list receiver, and he showed everyone why. Philyor became just the seventh receiver in Indiana University history to top the 1,000 yards receiving mark with 1,002 yards on 70 catches, adding 5 touchdowns to the stat sheet. A season good enough for Second Team All-Big Ten honors. Another season like his 2019 effort and Philyor could rewrite the Indiana record books. Philyor is less than 1,200 yards away from becoming Indiana’s all-time leader in receiving yards, and just 66 receptions away from the school’s all-time mark. Just as important, another year like 2019 would firmly plant Whop Philyor’s flag as a top 2021 NFL Draft sleeper."
For the 2020 season, Scott finished with 561 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on 156 carries, and earned second-team All-Big Ten. He was also on the Maxwell Award Watch List and the Doak Walker Award Watch List. For his career, he finished with 30 touchdowns.
Boyer has Scott projected to go to the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round at pick 209.
Andrew Erickson, of Pro Football Focus, called Scott an "under the radar prospect to keep tabs on throughout the draft process."
"His 27 percent college dominator rating (sixth in the class) stands out, along with his extremely impressive freshman season. At just 18 years old in 2018, SS3 rushed for 1,137 yards and 10 touchdowns. His production continued over the next two years when he earned dominator ratings of 24% and 29%, the latter being his single-season high. Scott post career-highs in receiving production as a sophomore: 29 targets, 26 catches, 211 receiving yards. He showed the ability to operate as a three-down back at Indiana and has the requisite size — 6-foot-2, 231 pounds — the NFL covets at the running back position. It also helps Scott’s case that he seemed to have a nose for the end zone. The big back scored 32 touchdowns in three college seasons — eighth-most in the draft class," Erickson wrote.
The 2020 campaign was a great one for Johnson, who was named to the First Team All-Big Ten Team, and produced on the field for the Hoosiers.
After spending time as a sophomore at the husky position, Johnson had a breakout season as a junior at safety and helped Indiana record 17 interceptions on the season.
On the season, Johnson recorded 43 total stops, including three-and-a-half for a loss, and notched four interceptions.
He also earned Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Penn State.
In the season opening win over Penn State, Johnson totaled 10 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, an interception and a forced fumble.
Schulte has Johnson pegged for the Atlanta Falcons with the 183rd pick in the fifth round.
"With Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, and Ricardo Allen hitting free agency, the Falcons need to replenish their safety room. Jamar Johnson has excellent range and ball skills and plays with some chippiness. He’d be a welcome addition to the Atlanta secondary," Schulte said.
----
