TheHoosier - Several Hoosiers moving up NFL Draft projection boards

Wide receiver Whop Philyor , running back Stevie Scott III and safety Jamar Johnson are three players who have seen their value improve and all three were also selected to participate in the 2021 NFL Draft Combine.

With Indiana's Pro Day and the NFL Draft on the horizon, several former Indiana University football standouts are seeing their names soar up 2021 NFL Draft projection boards.

Philyor ended his Indiana career with a record-breaking performance. In the Outback Bowl, Philyor broke an Outback Bowl and Indiana school record with the most receptions in a single game with 18 catches.

The 18 receptions were an Outback Bowl record, a Big Ten bowl record and was an Indiana school record for most receptions in a game. Also, it marked the second time on the season he went for double digit receptions, as he caught 11 passes for 79 yards against Michigan in 2020.

Philyor finished his senior season with 54 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns.

He was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten this season by both the coaches and the media. He was on the Maxwell Award Watch List and Biletnikoff Award Watch List in the preseason as well.

D.J. Boyer, of RotoBall, has Philyor projected to go to Las Vegas in the sixth round at pick 203. AJ Schulte of Pro Football Network has the wide receiver tagged for Cleveland in the fourth round at pick 144.

Chris Spooner, of Pro Football Network, once wrote about Philyor, noting that his talent has been on display since day one for the Hoosiers.

"Philyor saw extensive playing time right out of the gate as a freshman for Indiana, finishing third on the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns, and fourth in receiving yards. After a down sophomore season in which Philyor only played 5 games due to injury, he had a breakout year as a junior. Philyor came into the 2019 season named as a Biletnikoff Award watch list receiver, and he showed everyone why. Philyor became just the seventh receiver in Indiana University history to top the 1,000 yards receiving mark with 1,002 yards on 70 catches, adding 5 touchdowns to the stat sheet. A season good enough for Second Team All-Big Ten honors. Another season like his 2019 effort and Philyor could rewrite the Indiana record books. Philyor is less than 1,200 yards away from becoming Indiana’s all-time leader in receiving yards, and just 66 receptions away from the school’s all-time mark. Just as important, another year like 2019 would firmly plant Whop Philyor’s flag as a top 2021 NFL Draft sleeper."