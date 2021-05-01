TheHoosier - Several Hoosiers added to NFL rosters as Undrafted Free Agents

"I am proud of getting IU back on the map. Before, we had a lot of doubters and throughout my sophomore and junior year, there was a spark between the team and the culture and I am very appreciative to be a part of that change and, hopefully, it can go on for many years to come," Scott said prior to his pro day.

While at Indiana, Scott was part of a team that made it to back-to-back January bowl games and helped change the culture within the program.

In a tweet, Scott said "#WhoDatNation, I'm ready to work! Promise you guys will get my all. Let's rock&roll."

During his career, Scott earned All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades in 2018 and then earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors in 2019 and 2020. He rushed for 2,543 yards and 31 touchdowns during his career.

For Scott, the opportunity comes after the junior opted to forgo his senior season in Bloomington after finishing fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns for the Hoosiers with 30.

In a text to TheHoosier.com , Joe Vaccaro, agent for both former Hoosiers, confirmed that Johnson is headed to the Miami Dolphins, while Scott is heading to New Orleans for an invite with the Saints.

According to their agent, both former Indiana running back Stevie Scott III and defensive lineman Jerome Johnson will join NFL squads as undrafted free agents.

During his Indiana career, Johnson saw action in 49 games, starting 29 of them, and ended with 111 total stops, 21 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. He was named to the East West Shrine Bowl and earned First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2020.

Fellow defensive lineman Jovan Swann was also looking to be picked up as an undrafted free agent, according to his agent, Greg Brookey.

Brookey confirmed to TheHoosier.com that he and Swann were "still working on potential free agent opportunity."

Swann, who graduated with a degree in human biology from Stanford in 2020, is in the IU Kelley School of Business MBA program and appeared in all eight games for the Hoosiers last season. Against Penn State, he registered four tackles, three quarterback hurries and a pass break-up.

With his career over at Indiana, Swann said he will forever being a part of the "brotherhood" that came with suiting up for the Hoosiers.

"Being a part of this brotherhood. The unity here is unreal and LEO is something that is powerful. I didn't buy into it until I am talking to Coach Allen with my father in the portal and I felt like this was where I needed to be. Helps to have a team of guys where no ego is too big and to get what we did, we turned some heads and put the world on notice who IU is," Swann said before his pro day.

Tom Pelissero, of the NFL Network, reported that former Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor was headed to the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Philyor left quite a legacy behind at Indiana, as was evidenced in his final game with the Hoosiers -- a 26-20 setback to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl.

In the Outback Bowl, Philyor broke an Outback Bowl and Indiana school record with the most receptions in a single game with 18 catches. The senior from Tampa, Fla. finished his senior season with 54 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns.

He was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten this season by both the coaches and the media. He was on the Maxwell Award Watch List and Biletnikoff Award Watch List in the preseason as well.

Philyor broke onto the scene as a junior, reeling in 70 receptions for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns. He wrapped up his career at fourth all-time in receptions with 180, and he finishes at ninth all-time in receiving yards with 2,067.

Harry Crider will be headed to the Philadelphia Eagles, as his agent confirmed the news to TheHoosier.com Saturday night.

Crider played in 35 games for Indiana as both a center and guard, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors.

The Columbus native graduated from Indiana last December with a degree in Criminal Justice and capped off an amazing career.

In 2020, he was a team captain, earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors, was a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, was on the Rimington Trophy Watch List, was a Wuerffel Trophy nominee and started all eight games at center for the Hoosiers. As a center, he helped guide an offensive line that led the Big Ten in fewest number of sacks allowed and earned Indiana Offensive Player-of-the-Week honors for his efforts against Michigan.

Prior to his pro day, Crider talked about how he grew up watching Jeff Saturday play for the Indianapolis Colts and was ready to chase his dream.

"Growing up in Columbus, I grew up a Colts fan. As a center, watching Jeff Saturday and Peyton Manning. It's been amazing. Just a year or so ago, I didn't know if I would be in this position, but here I am now and I am happy of how far I've came and I am excited to take the next step," Crider said.

This story will be updated.