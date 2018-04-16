Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

Eight different Hoosiers were officially recognized with awards after Indiana's Cream and Crimson game last Saturday for their efforts over the entirety of IU's spring, but there were also several others who impressed head coach Tom Allen over the course of the 15 spring practices held over the past three weeks.

Freshman defensive end James Head Jr.

Head showcased the speed pass-rushing ability, recording a sack in the spring game. The Miami (Fla.) Southridge product enrolled in January after finishing his senior season with 54 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 blocked field goals. Head was the first name mentioned when Allen was asked which 4-6 players stood out to him. "James Head would be one that I feel like that really kind of jumped out to me," Allen said.

Redshirt freshman running back Ahrod Lloyd

A redshirt freshman walk-on from Indianapolis Park Tudor, Lloyd's name first surfaced following IU's final Saturday scrimmage before its spring game which was held on April 7. The final scrimmage saw several younger players get reps with the first team offense while the Hoosiers' veterans rested. IU offensive coordinator Mike DeBord was specifically pleased with Lloyd's ability to run after contact in that contest. Last Saturday's spring game saw Lloyd get more opportunities and pick up where he left off, with a 20-yard run and a 3-yard touchdown run on the same scoring drive for the Cream team. "Ahrod Lloyd, I'm going to keep mentioning him. I know he's a walk-on that no one really knew much about, but you saw him even today making plays," Allen said. "That young man is going to help this program because he's quick, he's tough, he's strong and he's fast, and so to me, that's pretty good qualities to have, and he cares a whole bunch, and I'm really excited about him."

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Britt Beery

Beery primarily played defensive end for Carmel (Ind.) High School before arriving at IU, though the Indiana coaching staff during the recruiting process felt he could play on either side of the ball because of his size and frame. Halfway through his redshirt freshman season, he switched over to offensive line as injuries began depleting that group's depth and has remained there ever since. Playing offensive line isn't entirely foreign to Beery, who played tackle in certain goal line situations in high school, but Allen was still pleased with the progress Beery made this spring. "I think a guy like Britt Beery is developing," Allen said. "He's a young offensive lineman, and he came here as a D-lineman, moved him to offense, and he's continued to grow."

Sophomore wide receiver Whop Philyor

After making 33 receptions (third on the team) for 335 yards (fourth) and three touchdowns (tied for third) in 11 games, Philyor emerged as a big-play threat for Indiana last fall. His catches and touchdowns rank first and yardage third on Indiana’s true freshman single-season lists. Philyor registered 2 receptions for 21 yards in the spring game for the Cream team, nearly connecting with freshman quarterback Michael Penix on what would've been a 40-yard completion. However, it wasn't necessarily anything Philyor did statistically on Saturday that caught Allen's attention. Rather, it was what he showed on the field. "Even though Whop played last year, Whop is a different kid," Allen said. "He's quicker. He's got a burst to him that he didn't have last year. We've kept track of his development, and he's putting himself in position to be -- he needs to be an absolute game changer for us when he touches the ball."

Freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The dual-threat quarterback drew rave reviews this spring for his ability as a quick-learner and how he was able to made adjustments despite being on campus for only a couple months. Indiana's coaches have also been impressed by Penix's arm strength, which comes as little surprise after he completed 129 of 244 passes (52.9 percent) for 2,165 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions as a senior at Tampa Bay (Fla.) Tech last fall. A couple of his highlights in the spring included nearly connecting with Philyor for 40 yards through the air and hitting tight end Austin Dorris for a 20-yard gain. "I've been impressed with Mike Penix," Allen said.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Peyton Ramsey

Ramsey opened the spring game with a 55-yard touchdown run and helped lead the Crimson team to an eventual 37-28 win over the Cream team. Allen was pleased with both the toughness and winning mentality Ramsey showed throughout each of IU's practices. "The kid is a winner, and he's tough, and he cares," Allen said. "Here's what I tell our football team: I want guys that I can trust. I want guys that are tough. I want guys that are dependable. And that to me defines Peyton Ramsey, and that's a young man that's going to help this football team win a bunch of games. Whatever that role may be, he may be the starter, and I know that's what he wants, but the bottom line is he has all those intangibles that you want in a young man."

Redshirt freshman linebacker Thomas Allen and redshirt senior linebacker Mike McGinnis

Plenty of warranted attention will be placed on Indiana's linebacker room, a group with athleticism but youth and experience alike. Two candidates expected to help fill the void left by the departures of Tegray Scales and Chris Covington are Allen and McGinnis. Unofficially, Allen finished with 2.5 tackles for the Crimson team and McGinnis 4.5 for the Cream team in the spring game according to Hoosier Huddle. "I would say Mike McGinnis and Thomas Allen really improved a lot at the linebacker position, and that to me is a huge void for us in our defense," Allen said.

Redshirt junior linebacker Reakwon Jones