WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Indiana entered this past weekend with an outside chance at first place in the Big Ten come the conclusion of the three game set. While the Hoosiers aren't atop the conference standings following their series win over the Boilermakers, Indiana made a big statement this weekend in West Lafayette. A handful of errors doomed the Hoosiers in Friday night's opener, but Indiana bounced back in a big way, battling through adversity in two come-from-behind victories on Saturday and Sunday. With the series hanging in the balance on Sunday, Indiana found itself down to its last two outs, while trailing Purdue by three runs in the series finale. The Hoosiers responded, battling back to steal the Sunday win and steal the weekend series from the Boilermakers in enemy territory. "I was absolutely thrilled at the way our guys handled it," head coach Jeff Mercer said following the series win over Purdue regarding the adversity the Hoosiers faced. "We're professionals, we responded on the field. I could not be more proud of the way that we just played baseball." The series win keeps Indiana's Big Ten title hopes alive and keeps the Hoosiers in the conversation for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

Advertisement

Errors, Caskenette doom Indiana in Friday's series opener

In Indiana's 7-4 loss on Friday night to open up the weekend series against Purdue, the Hoosiers struggled defensively. Just four of the seven runs that Indiana pitchers allowed in the opener were earned, as the Hoosiers tallied four errors in the evening affair. Indiana appeared to struggle adjusting to the lack of turf at Alexander Field in West Lafayette on Friday night. "When you go from turf to dirt, you're typically a little bit less sharp," Mercer said postgame. "It's kind of part of the game." While the Hoosiers were certainly no help to themselves, Boilermaker catcher Connor Caskenette did damage against Hoosier pitchers throughout the contest. Caskenette entered the weekend tied for the Big Ten lead in RBIs with fellow teammate Luke Gaffney. On Friday evening in the opener, Caskenette drove in five of Purdue's seven runs, including a pair of 2-RBI doubles — one of which came in the first inning off of Hoosier starter Brandon Keyster. The lefty Keyster managed to collect just a single out in the first inning before Mercer and the Hoosiers quickly elected to turn to the bullpen. "Brandon is trying to do his best, but what we were trying to avoid is exactly what happened," Mercer commented. "The one thing that you're trying to avoid -- and that's not a slight on (Keyster), he's a great kid, he's doing his best -- but you're trying to avoid that exact situation." "You can lose the game in the first just like you can lose the game in the ninth," Mercer continued. "So we couldn't get to a point where we were going to lose the game in the first with a four or five run inning." Keyster's poor start didn't lose the Hoosiers the game, but it certainly put the pitching staff behind the eight ball from the jump in Indiana's 7-4 loss to Purdue on Friday night.

Foley, Bothwell shut down Boilermakers; bats wake up late in series-tying win on Saturday

On Saturday, Indiana turned back to a combination that worked throughout much of the early part of the season, evening the weekend series up with a 10-2 win in game two. The Hoosiers threw righty Connor Foley to start and had lefty Ty Bothwell piggyback off of him, closing out the rest of the contest. In his first start since April 13, righty Connor Foley got the start for the Hoosiers on the mound. The sophomore tossed 4.0 strong innings in his first appearance back from injury. Foley allowed just one run on two hits, although when the Jasper, Indiana native left the ball game his Hoosiers trailed the Boilermakers 1-0. "(Foley) was super competitive," Mercer said following Indiana's 10-2 victory. "He allowed four or five free bases, but the stuff was good. Honestly, the stuff was a little better than I anticipated. The fastball velocity was good and he was landing the off speed stuff." The reason for Indiana's one run deficit after four innings was Purdue starter Luke Wagner, who was dominant. The Boilermakers' LHP faced the minimum through the first 6.1 innings of the game before the Hoosiers finally were able to break through in the seventh. "(Wagner) was doing exactly was we knew he was going to do, and we're not great (against) soft-tossing lefties," Mercer explained. After left fielder Devin Taylor grounded out to begin the top of the seventh -- making it 19 straight batters retired by Wagner to begin the game -- seven of the next eight Indiana batters tallied hits. All six of the runs the Hoosiers scored in the top of the seventh frame, came with two outs. "We were tough," Mercer said regarding Indiana's offensive explosion in the seventh. "You can tell when we start going and we start cooking." "We're the best hitting team in the conference," designated hitter Joey Brenczewski added when asked what the message to the team was as Wagner continued to mow down Hoosier hitters. "Just keep our confidence, keep at it, keep our approach and good things will happen." Indiana added four more insurance runs in the top of the ninth, as Bothwell closed out the final 5.0 innings on the mound to seal the Saturday win for the Hoosiers.

4-run ninth inning powers Indiana to victory in game three