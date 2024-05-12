LINCOLN, Neb. - In an action packed weekend of Big Ten baseball where each of the top six teams in the conference standings were pitted against each other, Indiana drew a weekend trip to Lincoln to do battle with Nebraska. As is the case for every series here on out for the Hoosiers, the weekend test against the Cornhuskers held large implications for the Big Ten regular season title race. Following a magical come-from-behind win on Friday night, Indiana's bats went cold over the final two games of the series. The Hoosiers managed just four runs over the final 18 innings of the weekend series, as the Cornhuskers walked away with a big time series win at home. Following the Hoosiers' first series loss since they opened up Big Ten play with a home series loss to Illinois, Indiana needs some help from those around them in the conference standings to have any shot at a Big Ten regular season title.

Advertisement

Hoosiers come-from-behind again, steal opener on Friday night

Less than a week ago, Indiana found itself trailing a game entering the ninth inning on the road. In that game, the Hoosiers mustered up four runs in the top of the ninth to comeback against the Boilermakers in West Lafayette, stealing the series win. In Friday night's series opener -- Indiana's first game since that come-from-behind win over Purdue -- in Lincoln against Nebraska, Indiana was back in that familiar position once again and for a second straight game, the 'comeback kids' found a way to pull out a win on the road, 10-5. Center fielder Carter Mathison led of the top of the ninth with the Hoosiers trailing 5-3 under the lights. His leadoff double got what would eventually become a seven-run inning started for Indiana. As a team, Indiana tallied six hits in the frame. Seven different Hoosiers reached base safely in the inning as well -- Mathison singled in his second at-bat of the ninth to drive in the sixth and seventh runs of the inning. Indiana turned what was a two run deficit into a five run lead all in the top of the ninth, showing the same resiliency the Hoosiers have possessed all season long. Armed with a newfound lead, Indiana sent righty Jacob Vogel to the mound to collect the final three outs of the game. He did so swiftly, sitting down the Cornhusker hitters in order to close out a 10-5 Friday night win for the Hoosiers. The series opening win pulled put Indiana in a position to potentially exit the weekend tied atop of the Big Ten standings with Illinois.

Nebraska snags game two win in extras

After dropping the series opener at home, the Cornhuskers responded on Saturday evening in what felt like a 12-round title fight between two heavyweights. The Hoosiers struck first early on Saturday, as left fielder Devin Taylor blasted his second leadoff homer of the weekend to give Indiana an early 1-0 lead. That was the only offense either team could produce throughout most of the contest, as both starters were on top of their games. For Nebraska, right-hander Mason McConnaughey was lights out after surrendering the leadoff shot to Taylor in the first. The sophomore posted six consecutive zeroes on the scoreboard before being pulled in the eighth after allowing his second run of the ballgame. Indiana started flame-throwing righty Connor Foley. Foley held the Cornhuskers scoreless for the first five innings of the game, striking out eight and giving up just two hits to Nebraska batters in his 94 pitch outing. A run in both the sixth and the seventh off of Hoosier reliever Drew Buhr, as well as that Indiana run that chased McConnaughey in the eighth, sent the game into extra all tied up at two. After Indiana failed to scratch across a run in the top of the 10th, left fielder Cole Evans walked off the Hoosiers with a three-run bomb in the home half of the frame to give the Cornhuskers the 5-2 victory. Indiana's first Saturday loss of the season in Big Ten play set up a winner-take-all rubber match on Sunday afternoon, with the winner still well and alive in the Big Ten title race.

Nebraska holds on for series-clinching win on Sunday afternoon

Sunday's rubber match looked eerily similar to Saturday's contest throughout the early stages of the game. The result looked similar too, with Nebraska coming out on top over Indiana 4-2. While the starters weren't as dominant for both teams in the series finale, both teams got quality appearances from a handful of pitchers to keep the game low scoring and tight heading into the later innings. Knotted up at 2-2 heading into the home half of the sixth, Evans -- who hit the walk off home run in Nebraska's Saturday night win -- came through again for the Cornhuskers. His RBI double gave Nebraska the lead for good in the series finale. The Cornhuskers added a run of insurance in the bottom of the seventh, but it was the pitching the got the job done on Sunday for the home team. Left-handed pitcher Jackson Brockett allowed two runs in his five inning start before righty Drew Christo shut the door on the Hoosiers. Christo tossed four scoreless frames to close out Indiana in front of a sizable crowd in Lincoln. Three Indiana errors did the Hoosiers no good on Sunday, as just two of the four runs the Cornhuskers scored in the finale were earned. Following the series loss, Indiana's postseason hopes have taken a massive blow. Not only are the Hoosiers on the outside looking in at the Big Ten title race, but Indiana's path to a second consecutive NCAA Tournament has now become less clear as well.