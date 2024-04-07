College Park, MD - After a potentially momentum building id-week win at home on Tuesday versus Indiana State, Indiana resumed Big Ten play this weekend in College Park. After the Terrapins convincingly swept the Hoosiers in last year's meeting in Bloomington, Indiana returned the favor behind a couple of fantastic pitching performances and some explosive offense. The Hoosiers (18-15 overall, 3-3 in Big Ten play) took two of three off of the Terrapins this weekend, narrowly missing out on the series sweep. Indiana's series victory over Maryland is the Hoosiers' first series win in College Park since 2019. Winners of three of their last four, the Hoosiers may hitting their stride just in time for the meat of the Big Ten season.

Indiana bats explodes for 15 runs in series opening win

A year ago, Maryland scored 43 runs in three games against Indiana as the Terrapins swept the Hoosiers at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington. Friday night, Indiana played like a team that wanted a little bit of payback. The Hoosiers scored 15 runs against the Terrapins in the series opener, tallying 19 hits as a team. Indiana's offensive output in game one of the series is even made even more impressive for a couple of reasons. For starters, the Hoosiers didn't hit a home run on Friday night. Seven doubles were the only extra base hits the team tallied in the opener. Secondly, Indiana's one-two-three hitters in the lineup combined to go 2-17 at the plate. Two of the Hoosiers' top hitters, Carter Mathison and Devin Taylor, went 0-12 in the opener. Essentially all of the damage was done by the middle and bottom of the Hoosiers' lineup in the 15-4 win. From the cleanup spot down to the eight hole, Indiana hitters went 17-29 in the box, accounting for every single one of the Hoosiers' RBIs and extra base hits on the night. Right fielder Nick Mitchell and first baseman Joey Brenczewski stood out in the Indiana lineup, despite six different Hoosiers tallying multiple hits. Mitchell and Brenczewski each went 4-5 on the game, plating four and three runs respectively. Additionally, Infielders Josh Pyne and Tyler Cerny, as well as catcher Jake Stadler all registered three-hit days for Indiana. On the mound, lefty Ty Bothwell turned in yet another gritty performance. The veteran starter delivered six innings for Indiana, allowing four runs -- three of which were earned -- on six hits. Bothwell walked two and struck out seven throwing a season-high 104 pitches. Following Bothwell's quality start, the Hoosiers' bullpen held the Terrapins scoreless for the final three innings of the contest, as Indiana grabbed its first Friday night victory since a Feb. 23 win over Baylor.

Indiana's offensive onslaught continues; Foley dominates yet again in series clinching victory

Two weekends ago, right-handed pitcher Connor Foley struck out 10 Illini hitters in 7.0 innings of no-run baseball in the Indiana's Big Ten opening series against Illinois. The Jasper, Indiana native turned in another spectacular performance on Saturday in Indiana's 14-2 win in game two of the three game set at Bob 'Turtle Smith Stadium in College Park. Foley tossed a career-high 116 pitches in 6.0 innings of work against the Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. The sophomore allowed just one hit -- a comebacker that narrowly escaped the reach of Foley's outstretched glove -- striking out 10 Maryland hitters. Foley kept the Terrapins off the scoreboard, not surrendering a run for a second consecutive start in conference play. At the plate, the Hoosiers carried their success over from Friday night's win. Indiana notched 14 runs on 11 hits, as four Hoosiers recorded multi-hit performances. Eight of Indiana's nine starters crossed the plate at least once, as all but three starters managed one or more hits on the afternoon. Josh Pyne had the biggest day for Indiana at the dish. The junior third baseman went 3-5 at the plate, totaling a game-high five RBIs on Saturday. With the Saturday afternoon win, Indiana had clinched the series win. It's the first time since 2019 that Maryland has lost a series at home in College Park.

Maryland comes from behind, walks it off to avoid series sweep