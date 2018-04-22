IU entered the road series against Ohio State this weekend having won 20 of its last 23 games, and the Buckeyes welcomed the Hoosiers having won eight of their last 10 games. One team had to sacrifice its winning ways, and that team was IU, as the Hoosiers dropped the final two games of the 3-game series to lose its first series of the season.

A 4-0 shutout had the Hoosiers on a strong start Friday, but two close losses — 5-4 on Saturday and 6-5 in 12 innings Sunday — pushed IU’s overall record to 29-8 and conference record to 7-5.

Top-heavy production

The Hoosiers had a tough time getting production from the bottom of the lineup all series, as the seven, eight and nine slots combined for one hit all weekend. The most productive batter in the bottom three positions was Jeremy Houston, who had an RBI single Saturday and an RBI groundout Sunday. Justin Walker did not record a hit all series, as he finished 0-for-13 with no walks and five strikeouts.

The other two-thirds of the lineup accounted for 83 percent of the team’s hits and walks. Logan Sowers’ 2-hit, 1-walk performance Friday; Logan Kaletha’s 2-hit, 1-walk game and Scotty Bradley’s 3-hit game Saturday; and Matt Lloyd’s 2-hit, 1-walk performance and Fineman’s 3-hit, 1-walk game Sunday all individually matched or exceeded the bottom third’s two hits and one walk for the entire weekend.

That production was missed by the Hoosiers, who lost each game by one run.

Short starts

A switched up rotation proved to come up short during the Ohio State series as well, as Jonathan Stiever started Friday, as usual, and gave seven innings of shoutout ball, but Cam Beauchamp and Tim Herrin were given the nod for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The Hoosiers would lose both games, as both pitchers saw and early hook.

Beauchamp lasted 3.2 innings and surrendered five hits, four runs (two earned) and three walks. Herrin went 4.1 innings and gave up just two hits but four runs (two earned) and three walks.

Grant Sloan

Freshman relief pitcher Grant Sloan continues to show flashes of what he can produce at the collegiate level, as he made his sixth appearance of the season Saturday in relief of Beauchamp and threw 2.1 innings of scoreless ball. He has not surrendered a run in his 9.1 innings on the mound and has given up five hits with six strikeouts. He added one hit and one strikeout to his resume Saturday in IU’s 5-4 loss.