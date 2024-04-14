BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - After taking two of three from Maryland in College Park a weekend ago, Indiana was back at home inside the friendly confines of Bart Kaufman Field this weekend to play host to Penn State. The Nittany Lions came out swinging in game one of the weekend series before the Hoosiers responded with a come-from-behind walk-off win in game two. "When you show great fortitude and great toughness -- we had some guys grow up today -- it's a big deal," head coach Jeff Mercer said following Saturday's walk-off win. "For a group that's had some tough knocks, to be able to fight their way back was a really big deal." In game three's rubber match, Indiana carried that momentum over from Saturday's win en route to a series-clinching victory on Sunday.

Nittany Lions slug their way to victory on Friday night

Penn State entered the weekend as the Big Ten's leader in slugging percentage. One of the conferences most potent offenses looked the part on Friday night in game one. The Nittany Lions mashed seven home runs as a team in the series opener against the Hoosiers. The seven long balls were the most any Penn State team had connected on in a single game since 2004. "(Penn State) can really hit," head coach Jeff Mercer said postgame. Half of Penn State's 14 hits in the game were those deep blasts, as the Nittany Lions poured it on from the very beginning of the game in their 15-4 win over the Hoosiers on Friday evening. A leadoff bomb off the bat of Joe Jaconski against Indiana starter Ty Bothwell gave Penn State an early lead, one they would never surrender. Crooked numbers in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings got the Nittany Lions out to a comfortable 13-2 lead with still three innings to play. Penn State chased Bothwell out of the game in the fifth. The Hoosier lefty managed 4.1 innings of work, but not before the Nittany Lions got to him for a season-high nine runs allowed. "Ty's been awesome for us, he just didn't have good stuff today," Mercer said. "Ty's been a warrior, Ty's been our guy, he's been terrific and he competed to the best of his ability. It's a tough game once he doesn't have it." Facing a deficit before they could even take their first swings of the game, the Hoosiers' offense was limited throughout the contest by a combination of starter Travis Luensmann and reliever David Lee. "I did think that we continued to compete offensively, we had good at-bats late," Mercer explained. "I didn't think we were poor offensively, but I'd like to see us be a little bit better." Those two combined to throw all nine innings in the series opener, holding Indiana to four runs on five hits in Penn State's Friday night win.

Hoosiers come-from-behind, walk-off Nittany Lions in game two

On Saturday, Indiana gave the ball to trusty starter Connor Foley with the Hoosiers in desperate need of a win to preserve hopes of winning the weekend series. After the righty sat down the Nittany Lions in order in the first frame, Penn State got to Foley in the second, knocking him out of the game before the sophomore could record six outs. Walk, strike out, walk, double, ground out, walk, single, single, home run, home run. Eight runs the Nittany Lions scored off of the Hoosiers' usually-dominant starter in the second inning on Saturday afternoon. Foley was able to record just two outs in the second frame before his head coach called upon the bullpen. "Connor gave us his best, he didn't wave the white flag," Mercer said following Indiana's 10-9 win over Penn State on Saturday. "Obviously, it wasn't his best day, but you respect the guy that just goes out there and competes and does the best he can." After righty reliever Drew Buhr recorded the final out of the top of the second, the Hoosier bats produced a much-needed response in the home half of the inning. Indiana answered with five runs of its own in the bottom of the second, as the seven-eight-and-nine hitters in the Hoosier order collected four of the five RBIs in the frame. Indiana managed to cut Penn State's lead to as few as one late in the game, but was never able to complete the comeback. The Hoosiers entered the ninth inning trailing 9-7. With a couple of runners in scoring position, left fielder Devin Taylor and shortstop Tyler Cerny each delivered two-out RBI singles to tie up the game at nine. Then, Nittany Lion freshman reliever Will Perkowski spiked a changeup, allowing Taylor -- the game-winning run -- to scamper home from third base. "It's probably the best comeback I've ever been apart of," Mercer said. "To fight your way back is incredibly impressive. It was a big win today." The Hoosiers' walk-off win setup a series-deciding rubber match in Sunday's game three matinee.

Brecnzewski's bat powers Indiana to series-clinching win

Sunday afternoon's series finale began in a similar fashion to Friday's opener, with Penn State leadoff hitter Joe Jaconski launching his second leadoff solo shot of the weekend series. The Nittany Lion lead didn't last long however, as the Hoosiers responded with a five-spot in the home half of the second. First baseman Joey Brenczewski and center fielder Carter Mathison blasted a grand slam and a solo shot respectively, giving Indiana a lead its held onto for the rest of the contest. Brenczewski's second inning slam was just the beginning for him on a career day. He who drove in seven of Indiana's 12 RBIs in the 12-3 series finale victory. "All compliments in the world to Joey," Mercer said after the win. "I'm very, very hard on Joey. One, because I know he's capable and two, because I coach the first baseman. I can't heap enough praise on Joey because I ride him hard." "He's capable and he's good enough," Mercer continued. "So you have a day like today and all that work and all that extra time, that's why you kepp showing up and work. I just couldn't be happier for Joey." The redshirt freshman went 4-5 at the plate, drilling two home runs. Brenczewski, the Big Ten's reigning Freshman of the Week, had one of the best games of his young Hoosier career on Sunday in the series-deciding win. "It was just their stuff," Mercer said of the Hoosiers' pitching effort on Sunday. "(Penn State's) offense is terrific, but stuff wins right now in college baseball."

On the mound, three Indiana arms combined to hold the powerful Penn State offense to two runs on three hits to close out a second consecutive series win in conference play.