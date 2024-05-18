Series Recap: IU enters B1G Tourney a 3-seed after series win over Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana entered the final series of the 2024 regular season with an outside shot -- a really long shot -- at a Big Ten regular season championship.
While the cards didn't fall perfectly for the Hoosiers, Indiana did just enough over the weekend by taking two of three at home versus Michigan to secure the No. 3 seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament.
In a weather-altered three game set, Indiana and Michigan split the first two games of the series -- a Thursday double-header -- before the Hoosiers took care of business on Friday night to close out the regular season with a series win.
Tale of two games for Hoosiers in double-header split
Pitching, which at one point this season was thought to be a primary concern for Indiana, was not the issue on Thursday afternoon in game one of the double-header for the Hoosiers.
Reliable left-hander Ty Bothwell got the ball to open up the series. Just as he's done all season long, the sixth-year senior delivered a strong performance for the Hoosiers.
Bothwell tossed 6.0 innings, limiting the Wolverines to two runs on four hits. The lefty struck out seven Michigan hitters.
After Bothwell exited the ball game with the score knotted up at two, the Hoosiers turned to righty Drew Buhr out of the bullpen.
The lone blemish against Buhr in his relief appearance came in the top of the eighth frame. Michigan's designated hitter, Collin Priest, smacked a solo shot to right field to give the Wolverines the lead.
That slim, one run advantage would hold for the rest of the contest, as Michigan came away with a 3-2 victory in the series opener.
Indiana managed eight hits against Michigan in game one, as the Hoosiers out-hit the Wolverines. However, Indiana failed to convert with runners in scoring position, going just 1-7 in those situations in the game one defeat.
"We're going to have to be better at those things," Mercer said postgame after game two of the double-header. "When you get an opportunity to add (runs), you have to add. We left some guys on base."
Game two of the double-header on Thursday was a different story for the cream and crimson.
After mustering up just two runs in the opener, the Hoosiers' offense exploded for 11 runs -- 10 of which came in the first three innings -- in game two of the series.
A four-spot in the first inning, a two-run homer in the second and another four-spot in the third inning catapulted Indiana out to an early 10-0 lead.
"When we go (offensively), we really go," Mercer explained.
The Hoosiers were relatively quiet throughout the rest of the game offensively, but it didn't matter.
Indiana's strong start, combined with solid performances from multiple pitchers evened the series up and forced a series-deciding rubber match on Friday evening.
"Kudos to Coach (Dustin) Glant," Mercer said with a smile on his face. "(The pitchers) have really blossomed and really stepped up. You've got to be able to pitch and you've got to be able to take care of the ball if you're going to win late in the season. We've done that."
Homers power Indiana to series-clinching win on Friday
There was more than just the series win up for grabs in game three of the series. The winner of Friday's rubber match would also clinch the No. 3 seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament.
Indiana struck first in the bottom of the second, posting three runs in the second inning. All three runs came via a bomb off the bat of second baseman Jasen Oliver -- the first of five Hoosier home runs on the day.
Indiana scored once again via the long ball in the home half of the third. Shortstop Tyler Cerny and center fielder Carter Mathison both cranked solo shots in the third to put Indiana up 5-1.
Oliver mashed his second homer of the evening in the bottom of the fifth, before left fielder Devin Taylor strengthened his Big Ten Player of the Year case by launching a two-run homer to left field -- his 17th of the year -- just an inning later in the fifth.
Indiana's lead, that was supplied via five home runs, was enough to see the Hoosiers onto victory on Friday night. Indiana took home the rubber match win 8-4.
Four different Indiana pitchers combined to strike out 17 Michigan batters -- a season-high for IU arms -- and keep the Wolverines to four runs on the evening, as the Hoosiers secured the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
"Today was pretty electric," Mercer said, describing the performance of his pitching staff. "It's a compliment to the (pitching) staff for really, really attacking guys with premium stuff. We had a couple of walks, but when you strike out 17 guys, you can walk a couple along the way."
Indiana will begin play in the Big Ten Tournament as the conference's No. 3 seed on Tuesday at 10 A.M. The Hoosiers' opponent has yet to be determined.
