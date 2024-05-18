In a weather-altered three game set, Indiana and Michigan split the first two games of the series -- a Thursday double-header -- before the Hoosiers took care of business on Friday night to close out the regular season with a series win.

While the cards didn't fall perfectly for the Hoosiers, Indiana did just enough over the weekend by taking two of three at home versus Michigan to secure the No. 3 seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana entered the final series of the 2024 regular season with an outside shot -- a really long shot -- at a Big Ten regular season championship.

Pitching, which at one point this season was thought to be a primary concern for Indiana, was not the issue on Thursday afternoon in game one of the double-header for the Hoosiers.

Reliable left-hander Ty Bothwell got the ball to open up the series. Just as he's done all season long, the sixth-year senior delivered a strong performance for the Hoosiers.

Bothwell tossed 6.0 innings, limiting the Wolverines to two runs on four hits. The lefty struck out seven Michigan hitters.

After Bothwell exited the ball game with the score knotted up at two, the Hoosiers turned to righty Drew Buhr out of the bullpen.

The lone blemish against Buhr in his relief appearance came in the top of the eighth frame. Michigan's designated hitter, Collin Priest, smacked a solo shot to right field to give the Wolverines the lead.

That slim, one run advantage would hold for the rest of the contest, as Michigan came away with a 3-2 victory in the series opener.

Indiana managed eight hits against Michigan in game one, as the Hoosiers out-hit the Wolverines. However, Indiana failed to convert with runners in scoring position, going just 1-7 in those situations in the game one defeat.

"We're going to have to be better at those things," Mercer said postgame after game two of the double-header. "When you get an opportunity to add (runs), you have to add. We left some guys on base."

Game two of the double-header on Thursday was a different story for the cream and crimson.

After mustering up just two runs in the opener, the Hoosiers' offense exploded for 11 runs -- 10 of which came in the first three innings -- in game two of the series.

A four-spot in the first inning, a two-run homer in the second and another four-spot in the third inning catapulted Indiana out to an early 10-0 lead.

"When we go (offensively), we really go," Mercer explained.

The Hoosiers were relatively quiet throughout the rest of the game offensively, but it didn't matter.

Indiana's strong start, combined with solid performances from multiple pitchers evened the series up and forced a series-deciding rubber match on Friday evening.

"Kudos to Coach (Dustin) Glant," Mercer said with a smile on his face. "(The pitchers) have really blossomed and really stepped up. You've got to be able to pitch and you've got to be able to take care of the ball if you're going to win late in the season. We've done that."