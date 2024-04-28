BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Winners of three consecutive series' in Big Ten play, Indiana hosted a struggling Rutgers squad for a weekend set at Bart Kaufman Field this weekend. Hosting the Scarlet Knights, the Hoosiers' offense exploded over the weekend. Indiana tallied 38 runs over the course of the three game series in which the Hoosiers walked away with the sweep. Indiana's dominant weekend has put the squad firmly back in the chase for a Big Ten Championship and for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. "Everything we want to do is in front of us," head coach Jeff Mercer said following the sweep. "You want to compete for a (Big Ten) championship, you have an opportunity, you want to compete to go to the postseason, you have a chance to do that. We put ourselves back in a position to do that." "There's nothing that we haven't seen," Mercer continued. "There's no caliber of team that we haven't seen. There's no environment that we haven't been in. There's nothing that college baseball has to throw at us that we haven't already been through."

Freshmen bring the power, trio of arms limit Scarlet Knights in Hoosiers' game one win

Indiana entered the weekend without its ace in RHP Connor Foley, meaning the Hoosiers would need some other arms to step up in his place. Indiana got just that on Friday night from lefty Brandon Keyster and righties Julian Tonghini and Brayden Risedorph. Those three combined to throw nine innings of three-run baseball for the Hoosiers in the opener. Keyster got the start for the cream and crimson, allowing two runs in the fourth before he was pulled from the game without recording an out in the frame. Tonghini was called upon out of the bullpen to limit the damage in the fourth inning, and he did just that. In the Boston College transfer's 3.0 innings of work, Tonghini gave up just one hit. He struck out six Rutgers hitters. "I was just trying to what Keyster did," Tonghini said following the 8-3 win. "I wanted to go in and make competitive pitches. I wanted to be in the zone and fill it up." Coming into the game with a two run lead in the seventh before the offense added some insurance runs, Risedorph closed out the final three frames for the Hoosiers in the Friday night win. "We pitched awesome," head coach Jeff Mercer said. "To hold that offense to three runs on a Friday when you don't have Foley is a terrific accomplishment." Offensively, Indiana tallied seven hits, the same number recorded by Rutgers. However, a handful of home runs powered the Hoosiers to victory. "The big thing for us was to stay on time and understand the plan," Mercer said. "And then when there's pitches over the middle of the plate, we have to do damage. We did that today." Junior Nick Mitchell, and freshmen Joey Brenczewski and Cal Sefcik all went deep, accounting for all eight of the runs driven in by Hoosier hitters in Friday's affair.

Indiana out-slugs Rutgers on Saturday to clinch fourth straight B1G series win

Saturday's series clinching win for Indiana was all about the offense. The Hoosiers clubbed 16 hits and scored 12 runs on their way to a 12-6 game two victory. It didn't take long for Indiana's offense to get going on Saturday. Slotted into the leadoff spot for the second consecutive day, left fielder Devin Taylor mashed a leadoff homer deep to center field top open up the home half of the first. "When you lead off the game with a home run, it just helps the whole team get going," Mitchell said regarding Taylor's leadoff bomb after the game. Taylor would add a triple and a second home run later in the game, driving in four of Indiana's 12 runs on the day. Mitchell had a three-hit day himself, as he reached base safely in all five plate appearances -- he added two walks as well. Brenczewski, Sefcik and shortstop Tyler Cerny all had multi-hit days as well, providing the Hoosiers with production up and down the order. Indiana scored at least one run in all but three innings in Saturday's win -- the Hoosiers didn't bat in the home half of the ninth. For a second straight game to begin the series, Indiana got quality outings from its pitchers. Left hander Ty Bothwell surrendered six runs on seven hits in 4.0 innings, but despite not having his best stuff, the sixth-year pitcher exited the game with the Hoosiers in the lead in game two. Coming in for Bothwell in relief, righty Drew Buhr shut the door on the Scarlet Knights in game two. Buhr struck out four Rutgers hitters and allowed just four hits in the final five innings of Saturday's win. "I'm just trying to do the best I can and just do my job and keep us in a position to win ballgames," Buhr said. "I was really just kind of getting ahead of hitters, attacking them and pounding the strike zone. I just love these big moments." The length Buhr gave the Hoosiers was especially important heading into Sunday's series finale given that Connor Foley was down for the weekend for Indiana. "I would say we've gotten a lot better over the course of the last month," head coach Jeff Mercer explained. "We weren't tough (early in the year). We've gradually gotten better at being tougher. We're obviously in a much better spot than we were a month ago." The Hoosiers entered game three on Sunday looking for their first Big Ten series sweep of the year.

Pair of big innings power Hoosiers to a series sweep