FRISCO, Texas - For the third consecutive weekend to begin the season, Indiana took a trip down south to do battle with a handful of ranked opponents. This time around Frisco, Texas was Indiana's destination as the Hoosiers took part in the Frisco Classic. Arizona, No. 15 Alabama and No. 20 Dallas Baptist joined Indiana to make up the 2024 field for the Frisco Classic. All four of the weekend tournament's participants made last year's NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers walked away from their final non-conference weekend road trip of the season with mixed results. Indiana, now 7-4 following a ranked win bookended by two run-rule losses over the weekend, may have not had the best of weekends results-wise. However, the Hoosiers learned a lot about themselves down in Texas. "You're playing really good teams, you're playing three postseason teams," Indiana head coach Jeff Mercer said at the conclusion of the weekend. "You come out with a win and you learn a lot and you pick up and move on."

Advertisement

Hoosiers held to one hit; Alabama jumps on on Risedorph early in Friday beatdown of Indiana

Indiana opened the weekend with a matchup against then-undefeated Alabama on Friday night. The Crimson Tide entered the weekend-opener having allowed three or fewer runs in seven of their first nine games of the season. The Hoosiers got a firsthand look at the Tide's pitching dominance on Friday, being held to just one hit throughout the contest. Alabama's starter Ben Hess, a former Indiana commit, looked like his usual, brilliant self against Indiana in five innings of work on Friday evening. Hess is widely considered a top-40 prospect in the upcoming 2024 MLB Draft. He showcased why against the Hoosiers. "(Hess) was 95-97 with two off speed pitches, he was obviously on tonight," Mercer said postgame following Indiana's 12-0 loss to Alabama. "He did a really good job and we weren't able to adjust quick enough. We weren't able to put at-bats together and string them together to score runs." Hess hurled five innings of one-hit, no-run baseball to open up the weekend against Indiana. The junior right-hander struck out 10 Hoosier hitters, allowing just a singular walk. "I thought (Hess) was unbelievable today," Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn said of his ace. "His stuff was real and he attacked the strike zone. It seemed like he was ahead of everybody. When you put that stuff on top of being ahead (in the counts) a lot, that's a recipe to be pretty successful." When the Crimson Tide turned to Coulson Buchanan out of the bullpen, it got no easier for the Hoosiers. Indiana was able to muster just one baserunner off of Buchanan the rest of the game. Alabama's pitching staff had the luxury of pitching with the lead from the jump on Friday night after jumping on Indiana starter Brayden Risedorph early in the ball game. Risedorph surrendered five runs -- one of which was unearned -- on five hits in the top of the first inning. The sophomore's Friday evening start lasted just one inning, as the right-hander didn't come back out for the second inning. "It's been a tough week for (Risedorph)," Mercer said, acknowledging that Risedorph's grandfather had passed away earlier in the week. "We didn't play good defense behind him from the start. The reality is that we didn't play good defense in the first (inning) from the first pitch of the game. That puts you behind the eight ball, Risedorph did a fine job." First baseman Brock Tibbitts committed an error to open up the game, allowing the first Crimson Tide batter of the game to reach base. The Hoosiers didn't commit another error for the rest of the inning, but Indiana's defense wasn't up to par with where it's been for most of the season. The Crimson Tide added seven runs in the top of the fourth inning off of RHP Seti Manase, extending their lead up to 12 runs. The game was called after just seven innings due to the run-rule, with Alabama on top 12-0. Despite Alabama's annihilation of Indiana to open the weekend, the Hoosiers didn't hang their heads. "If you want to be great, you have to challenge yourself," Mercer said. "You have to go into these environments, you have to play great teams. And so you live and you learn. You allow the environment to teach your guys how to be better and how to manage it better and then you move forward." "If you don't play well, somebody can run you off the field," Mercer continued. "But you gain so much more from that than not challenging yourself and not going and putting yourself in great environments."

Indiana's bats wake up, Bothwell shuts the door in comeback win on Saturday

In search of a bounce back performance on Saturday, Indiana battled another ranked foe in the Dallas Baptist Patriots. Indiana opened the scoring in the top of the first frame via a Brock Tibbitts double that scored Nick Mitchell. The Hoosiers hung onto a slim 1-0 lead through the first three innings of the game before the Patriots found their offensive groove. Two runs in the fourth inning followed by four runs in the fifth inning spoiled what was otherwise a great outing on the mound for Indiana starter Connor Foley, as Dallas Baptist took a 6-1 lead heading into the sixth inning. Looking to avoid another blowout loss, Indiana's offense needed to wake up. Throughout the first five innings of the game, the Hoosiers amassed just one run on four hits. Having scored just one run in the first 12 innings of the weekend, Indiana finally found its offense in the top of the sixth. The Hoosiers scored two runs in the sixth, four runs in the seventh and then two more runs in the eighth. Those eight unanswered runs on nine hits across that three inning stretch restored Indiana's lead over Dallas Baptist. No hit was bigger on Saturday than Brock Tibbitts' bases clearing triple in the top of the seventh. "Baseball is just such an up and down game," Tibbitts said following Indiana's 9-7 win over Dallas Baptist. "You can't get too high or too low. Just being able to grind out a win like this and the fifth inning on being able to string a few hits together to come out on top is awesome."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UNyB8IEJJRyBISVQgQlJPQ0sg8J+YpDxicj48YnI+SGUgY2xlYXJz IHRoZSBiYXNlcyBhbmQgSVUgbGVhZHMhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9icm9ja3RpYmJpdHRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBi cm9ja3RpYmJpdHRzPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9JVUJhc2U/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNJVUJhc2U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9samU2 dFhzWExCIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbGplNnRYc1hMQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBJbmRpYW5hIEJhc2ViYWxsIChASW5kaWFuYUJhc2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW5kaWFuYUJhc2Uvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjQw MjE1OTA4ODk1Nzg1Njg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMiwg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

With the Hoosiers overtaking the lead late in the game, it was up to lefty Ty Bothwell to keep the Patriots off the board and close out the victory. The sixth-year senior limited Dallas Baptist to just one run on three hits from the sixth inning onward, closing out the Patriots en route to earning his second win of the young season. "(Bothwell's) our guy," Mercer said. "He was landing the off speed really well. He was able to get to the top of the zone and command the fastball to both sides of the plate." Indiana picked up its second ranked win of the season on Saturday, taking down Dallas Baptist 9-7. "We didn't start the game great, but it's how we finished," Mercer said. "We talk about that a lot, being the best team in the country in the last three innings. We got back within striking range and then we were able to pull away late. I was just really proud of the kids and really pleased with them." The resiliency the Hoosiers showed in the comeback win over the Patriots is exactly what Mercer is looking for from his squad. "We talked about -- today, before (the game) -- do we want to accept the challenge of trying to be a great team," Mercer explained. "If we do, then we're going to have to fight our way through this." With top-25 wins over Coastal Carolina and now Dallas Baptist this season, Indiana's challenging non-conference slate has yielded not just learning moments, its yielded a couple of resume-boosting wins as well.

Arizona's 10-run 4th inning dooms Indiana in second run-rule loss of the weekend