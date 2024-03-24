BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - To open up the Big Ten portion of the schedule, Indiana welcomed Illinois to Bloomington three-game weekend set. The Illini won convincingly on Friday night and the Hoosiers responded with an equally as commanding win on Saturday. Splitting the first two games of the series set the table for a series-deciding rubber match on Sunday at Bart Kaufman Field. The series finale followed a similar trend of not being too competitive, as Illinois won in a landslide. The Hoosiers (12-12 overall, 1-2 in Big Ten play) have now allowed seven or more runs in 11 of their last 12 games. Indiana is 4-8 in that stretch. "We've got three or four offensive guys that aren't playing very well right now," head coach Jeff Mercer said after dropping two of three to Illinois. "We're going to have to make some adjustments and make some changes to swings." "And then we're going to have to make some adjustments with guys on the mound," Mercer continued. "It's got to be a work week for us on the mound to make some adjustments. The reality at this point is that we don't really have an option."

Indiana bats go dormant in Hoosiers' Big Ten opening loss

As the sun began to set in Bloomington on Friday evening, it appeared as though Bart Kaufman Field was in store for a good old fashioned duel on the mound. Fans were treated to four consecutive scoreless innings to kick off conference play in the Big Ten opener. Eventually, Indiana was able to scratch a run across in the home half of the fifth inning. Shortstop Tyler Cerny lifted a fly ball out to right field that scored right fielder Morgan Colopy for Indiana's first, and last run of the series opener. The Hoosiers were shut down following that sac fly, as the Illinois duo of starter Jack Crawford and reliever Regan Hall proved difficult to solve.The Illinois pitching staff entered the weekend with a bottom three ERA in the conference, but you wouldn't have known it watching Indiana's at-bats on Friday. "I didn't think we were very competitive offensively," Mercer said postgame after his team's 9-1 loss. "We were frustrated and it showed in our at-bats. It's also a Friday game and (Crawford) is good and he's talented." The Illlini responded and then some at the plate in the following half inning, in the top of the sixth. Sixth-year senior Ty Bothwell and Boston College transfer Julian Tonghini combined to concede eight runs in the sixth frame, as Illinois blew the game open. Big, snowball innings have been a consistent issue for the Hoosiers' pitching staff for much of the season now. The eight-run sixth frame for Illinois marked the 10th time this season that Indiana has allowed five or more runs in a single inning this year. "I think the hard part with those innings is that oftentimes it's almost all with two outs," Mercer said. "It stinks. I feel like sometimes we need to do a better job as coaches of managing those situations." Following an eight-run loss in the series opener, the Hoosiers needed to bounce back in game two of the series.

Foley's dominant outing delivers series-tying victory for Indiana

Indiana needed a good start from Saturday starter Connor Foley after dropping the series opener on Friday. Foley didn't just have a good outing in game two of the series, he delivered one of the best performances of his young career. The Jasper, Indiana native surrendered just two hits and he kept Illinois off the board in his career-high seven complete innings of work, as he willed Indiana to an 8-1 win. "Oh yeah," first baseman Joey Brenczewski said postgame when asked if the team can sense when Foley is in the zone. "It makes it easy on the defense when's (Foley's) out there just mowing guys down." "This was obviously Connor's best game at Indiana," Mercer added matter of factly. "He pitched, he got to both sides (of the plate). He was terrific." Foley's 103rd pitch of the game, the final pitch of his dominant outing, registered at 96 miles per hour on the radar gun. The pitch was blown by an Illini hitter, notching Foley's 10th strikeout -- a career-high -- of the game. After the game, Foley noted he was "pretty fired up" after coming off the mound following his seventh consecutive scoreless inning thrown. With Foley dominating on the bump, the Hoosiers didn't need much at the plate. Eight runs -- a figure inflated by four insurance runs Indiana scored in the eighth inning -- on nine hits were more than enough for the Hoosiers to walk away with the Saturday win. "Whenever a pitcher is out there bringing the energy, it fuels the offense," Brenczewski -- who tallied two hits in the win -- said. Right fielder Nick Micthell and second baseman Jasen Oliver also tallied two hits on the day for the Hoosiers in their 8-1 win. With each teams having a win under their belt through the first two games of the weekend, Sunday's series finale was set to decide the series victor.

Indiana falls behind early, Illinois grabs series-clinching win on Sunday