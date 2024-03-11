BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Over the weekend, Indiana hosted Troy at home for a marquee non-conference series. Rain shifted the schedule around, as the Hoosiers and the Trojans wound up playing a double-header on Sunday after opening the series on Saturday afternoon. In a weekend filled with offense at Bart Kaufman Field, Troy came into Bloomington and took two of three off Indiana. The Hoosiers dropped to 9-6 on the season after a disappointing weekend, but as is the case with every game, there were a couple of positives to take away for Indiana in an otherwise discouraging weekend.

Indiana unable to "adjust;" Butcher cranks three homers as Hoosiers fall 8-1 in series-opener

Western Illinois transfer Nick Mitchell got the scoring started early in the series-opener with a leadoff blast to right field in the bottom of the first inning. The homer was Mitchell's first in an Indiana uniform. Following the leadoff bomb, Indiana's offense was quieted by Troy starter Luke Lyon. Lyon entered the weekend series having allowed just one run all season long and continued that dominance against the Hoosiers. The redshirt junior RHP tossed 7.1 innings of brilliant baseball with the first inning solo shot off the bat of Mitchell the lone blemish on Lyon's line. Lyon struck out seven Hoosier hitters, allowing four hits as he made a talented Indiana lineup look perplexed. "He got the best of us for pretty much the whole game," catcher Jake Stadler said following Indiana's 8-1 loss to Troy. "Collectively as a team, we didn't adjust. It's just plain and simple. We got away from our plan and what we went over in the scouting report and he just got the best of us for seven straight innings." "We didn't adjust the way that you would like us to adjust," head coach Jeff Mercer added. "(Lyon) did a good job, he just executed plan A in its entirety and we weren't willing or able, forever whatever reason, to get him out of that plan." As Lyon dominated on the mound, first baseman Will Butcher dominated at the plate. The senior came in ranked second in the country with 26 RBIs on the season. Butcher added six RBIs to his season tally on Saturday, going 3-5 with three mammoth home runs, all to left field. After the game, Mercer noted his slight disappointment with Hoosier starter Connor Foley only being able to go 4.0 innings in his start. Foley's pitch count skyrocketed early, as the sophomore was unable to consistently find the strike zone. Foley's relatively shorter outing forced Indiana to turn to lefty earlier than the Hoosiers would've wanted to. Both well allowed the second and third long balls of the day to Butcher, but Mercer felt that it was the offense that let him and the rest of Indiana's pitching staff down on Saturday. It's an Indiana offense that -- following the 8-1 loss -- has scored one run or less in three of the Hoosiers' last five games. As for how to remedy Indiana's recent offensive struggles, it's simple according to first baseman Brock Tibbitts. "We know that we're capable of performing better," Tibbitts said. "We have to get back to what we do well, keep everything simple and try and not do too much."

Hoosiers, Trojans split Sunday double-header in pair of high-scoring contests