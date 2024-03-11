Series Recap: Indiana drops two of three to Troy in run-filled weekend
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Over the weekend, Indiana hosted Troy at home for a marquee non-conference series.
Rain shifted the schedule around, as the Hoosiers and the Trojans wound up playing a double-header on Sunday after opening the series on Saturday afternoon.
In a weekend filled with offense at Bart Kaufman Field, Troy came into Bloomington and took two of three off Indiana. The Hoosiers dropped to 9-6 on the season after a disappointing weekend, but as is the case with every game, there were a couple of positives to take away for Indiana in an otherwise discouraging weekend.
Indiana unable to "adjust;" Butcher cranks three homers as Hoosiers fall 8-1 in series-opener
Western Illinois transfer Nick Mitchell got the scoring started early in the series-opener with a leadoff blast to right field in the bottom of the first inning. The homer was Mitchell's first in an Indiana uniform.
Following the leadoff bomb, Indiana's offense was quieted by Troy starter Luke Lyon.
Lyon entered the weekend series having allowed just one run all season long and continued that dominance against the Hoosiers.
The redshirt junior RHP tossed 7.1 innings of brilliant baseball with the first inning solo shot off the bat of Mitchell the lone blemish on Lyon's line. Lyon struck out seven Hoosier hitters, allowing four hits as he made a talented Indiana lineup look perplexed.
"He got the best of us for pretty much the whole game," catcher Jake Stadler said following Indiana's 8-1 loss to Troy. "Collectively as a team, we didn't adjust. It's just plain and simple. We got away from our plan and what we went over in the scouting report and he just got the best of us for seven straight innings."
"We didn't adjust the way that you would like us to adjust," head coach Jeff Mercer added. "(Lyon) did a good job, he just executed plan A in its entirety and we weren't willing or able, forever whatever reason, to get him out of that plan."
As Lyon dominated on the mound, first baseman Will Butcher dominated at the plate. The senior came in ranked second in the country with 26 RBIs on the season. Butcher added six RBIs to his season tally on Saturday, going 3-5 with three mammoth home runs, all to left field.
After the game, Mercer noted his slight disappointment with Hoosier starter Connor Foley only being able to go 4.0 innings in his start. Foley's pitch count skyrocketed early, as the sophomore was unable to consistently find the strike zone.
Foley's relatively shorter outing forced Indiana to turn to lefty earlier than the Hoosiers would've wanted to. Both well allowed the second and third long balls of the day to Butcher, but Mercer felt that it was the offense that let him and the rest of Indiana's pitching staff down on Saturday.
It's an Indiana offense that -- following the 8-1 loss -- has scored one run or less in three of the Hoosiers' last five games. As for how to remedy Indiana's recent offensive struggles, it's simple according to first baseman Brock Tibbitts.
"We know that we're capable of performing better," Tibbitts said. "We have to get back to what we do well, keep everything simple and try and not do too much."
Hoosiers, Trojans split Sunday double-header in pair of high-scoring contests
Inclement weather in Bloomington pushed back Friday's contest, pitting the Hoosiers and the Trojans against each other in a double-header on Sunday.
It was a long and frigid day of baseball at Bart Kaufman Field, with temperatures hovering around the low 40s all day long. In total, both games took just under a combined 8 hours to finish, with each contest lasting nearly 4 hours. Sunday's double-header was a battle of toughness.
After laying dormant for much of the series-opener, Indiana's bats woke up on Sunday morning into the early afternoon in the first game of the double-header.
The Hoosiers notched 10 runs on 15 hits, including a five-spot in the third frame, slugging their way to a 10-7 game two victory.
Devin Taylor, Josh Pyne and Tyler Cerny combined to go 10-16, accounting for four of Indiana's RBIs. In total, All in all, eight different Hoosiers recorded hits and seven different players tallied at least 1 RBI.
Indiana's success at the plate carried over into the second game of the double-header. The Hoosiers tallied nine hits in the series-finale, as Indiana posted 11 runs.
However, Troy got the better of Indiana in the rubber match, out-slugging the Hoosiers en route to a 15-11 win. Despite splitting the double-header, Indiana's offense showcased its run producing capabilities.
"I just didn't think that we competed very well," Mercer said referring to his team's one-run performance the day prior. "I really challenged (the position players), saying we've got to show up and be better than that. They responded to the challenge and were terrific offensively. I thought we competed like crazy. From a position player standpoint, it was a great day in totality."
The story of the Hoosiers' game series-finale loss was the amount of free bases that Indiana's pitching staff gifted to Troy.
Hoosier pitchers walked 12 Trojan hitters in the second game of Sunday's double-header and allowed three more Troy batters to reach via hit-by-pitches. Couple the freebies that Indiana's arms gave up with two Hoosier errors and you get Indiana's season-high in runs allowed in the 2024 campaign.
"We weren't competitive enough and we didn't attack enough," Mercer said regarding Indiana's pitching performance. "You give good offenses free bases and they're going to go and (Troy) did. We added a few errors in there too. The primary cause of their run production was free bases."
Indiana dropped two of three to Troy with the Sunday double-header split, dropping below .500 at home this season. The Hoosiers are 2-3 at Bart Kaufman Field so far this year.
Indiana's pitching staff surrendered 33 runs over the weekend to Troy, but there were a few bright spots in the Hoosiers' lineup, namely third baseman Josh Pyne and center fielder Carter Mathison.
Pyne went a combine 5-9 on Sunday, as Mathison slugged two homers and plated four teammates.
"He was awesome," Mercer said of Pyne's performance on Sunday. "He wants to be good so bad. All you can do is the best you can do. I thought he played really loose and free and confident today. He was just the player that we know him to be, I was really happy for him."
"Carter was a different guy today, he was a ball player today," Mercer said emphatically. "Today, he was him again. I complimented him to the team today because he was a panther. (Panthers) are on the prowl and they're mean and they're going on the hunt and he was a panther today."
The Hoosiers continues their stretch of eight games within a nine-day span on Tuesday, as Indiana travels to Nashville to take on No. 9 Vanderbilt. Indiana follows that up with a Wednesday game back at home against Illinois State before hosting Belmont for a three-game weekend series next weekend.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board