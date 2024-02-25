WACO, Texas - The newly ranked No. 23 Indiana Hoosiers were back down south for the second weekend of the season for a three game weekend series in Waco against the Baylor Bears. The Hoosiers swept the Bears, taking all three game by a combined 19 total runs. The weekend sweep is the first time the Hoosiers have swept a road, non-conference series since the 2007 season when Indiana took all three games in a weekend set against Florida A&M. Down in Texas, Indiana's offense stayed hot, tallying double-digit hits in each game of the series. The Hoosiers got contributions from up and down the lineup against the Bears. Over the course of the weekend sweep, Indiana never trailed against Baylor.

Advertisement

Heart of the order mashes, bullpen shuts the door in series-opening win

Indiana's 2-3-4 hitters combined to go 9-12 in the Hoosiers' 8-4 series-opening win over the Bears. Josh Pyne, Devin Taylor and Brock Tibbitts all had three-hit days and represented five of Indiana's eight runs scored in the opener. Pyne doubled twice in the win and continued his stellar start in the field at third base for the Hoosiers on Friday night. Taylor reached base in all five of his plate appearances, adding two walks to two singles and a double, while Tibbitts got Indiana on the board in the top of the first frame with a sac fly. Two innings later, the Hoosiers' first baseman recorded his second RBI of the day with a double down the left field line. The five-spot Indiana posted in the third inning got the Hoosiers out to an early lead. Morgan Colopy capped off the five-run third with a two-run blast to center field. The fifth-year senior's third inning long ball was his second homer of the season. He had just one home run in 55 at-bats all of last year. "Morgan, there’s nobody I have more respect for than Morgan Colopy," head coach Jeff Mercer said following Indiana's 8-4 win over Baylor. "He’s the hardest working kid we’ve had in my three or four years that he’s been a part of the program. He’s very talented, very dutiful, a great teammate, and to get that kind of production is big." Once the offense opened up the early lead, it was up to Indiana's bullpen to close out the first game of the weekend series. Hoosier starter Brayden Risedorph was pulled with one out in the bottom of the fourth frame with runners on first and second and one run already across in the inning. RHP Julian Tonghini came in to relieve Risedorph in the fourth. Tonghini surrendered a double to the first Baylor batter he faced coming out of the bullpen. That scored both of the inherited runners. The junior got out of the fourth, preventing any further damage from being done and then settled down as his outing wore on. After allowing a double to the first batter he saw, Tonghini didn't allow a single hit the rest of his 3.2 innings of work. For his efforts out of the pen, the Boston College transfer earned his first win of the season for Indiana. LHP Grant Holderfield was the second and final pitcher to come out of the bullpen for Indiana on Friday evening. The redshirt sophomore shut the door on any comeback hopes Baylor may have had, allowing one hit in the final two innings of the game to earn his first save of the season. "Anytime you can win a Friday (game) on the road, especially against an opponent of this caliber, is a huge deal for this series but also for our program," Mercer said. “I thought we stayed resilient the whole game," Tibbitts added. "We know we can play a lot better, but to grind out a win on the road in this environment is big for the team. It’s very exciting to see.”

Foley, Bothwell shutdown Baylor offense to clinch series win

Game two of the three-game weekend series was headlined by the pitching performances of RHP Connor Foley and LHP Ty Bothwell. Named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week following his opening-weekend start against Coastal Carolina, Foley turned in another great start on the mound against Baylor on Saturday. The sophomore flamethrower tossed 6.0 innings of one-hit baseball and struck out seven Baylor batters in game two of the series. “It’s so much easier to pitch when you have trust in the guys behind you," Foley said following the Hoosiers' 6-1 victory. "It’s really easy to do my job when you have faith in the defense on the field." Foley didn't allow a run on Saturday, managing to work around the four walks he issued to Baylor hitters. “Coach [Dustin] Glant always talks about managing the game and not letting one walk snowball into more," Foley said. "You really got to bare down in those moments and take control of the game. You’re going after the hitters. They don’t have the ball in their hands." After throwing a career-high 93 pitches on Saturday in Baylor Ballpark, Foley was taken out of the game for LHP Ty Bothwell heading into the seventh inning. Making his second appearance of the season, Bothwell tossed the final three innings of the ball game. The sixth-year senior allowed one run and was awarded the save for his efforts out of the Indiana bullpen. Offensively, all nine Indiana starters recorded at least one hit in game two of the weekend series. Freshman DH Cal Sefcik recorded the first hit of his college career and sophomore star Devin Taylor smashed his first homer of the season, a 403-foot solo blast to right field in the third inning. Morgan Colopy went deep for the second consecutive game of the weekend and catcher Jake Stadler tallied two RBIs in Indiana's 6-1 win over Baylor as well.

Indiana plates 15 runs on 14 hits, smashing 4 home runs en route to sweep