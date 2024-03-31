Series Recap: "Frustration" limits Indiana to series split with Butler
The Indiana Hoosiers and the Butler Bulldogs battled each other in a four game series that spanned three days from Thursday to Saturday. The first game of the series was hosted by the Bulldogs in Indianapolis, with the final three games of the series being played in Bloomington at Bart Kaufman Field.
Indiana (15-14) and Butler (12-14) split the first two games of the series, setting up a potentially series-deciding Saturday double-header.
On Saturday, the Hoosiers dominated the first game of the double-header before falling to a late, go-ahead home run in game two.
"The stumbling block for us at times is when we get emotional and frustrated," head coach Jeff Mercer said following the series split. "It's about being calm and executing and doing your job. We didn't do that enough. You do that and you look up and you're in a different game. It doesn't go well for us when we play (frustrated)."
Butler pitching quiets Indiana's offense in series opener
Thursday's game took place in Indianapolis at Bulldog Park on the campus of Butler University. It didn't take long for the home team to take the lead in game one of the series.
After the Hoosiers went down one, two, three in the top half of the first inning to open up the series, the Bulldogs opened the scoring with a three-spot in the home half via a couple of extra base hits.
A first inning RBI double from left fielder Jack Moroknek and a two-run blast off the bat of first baseman Kade Lewis, got the Bulldogs off to a flying start.
Those three runs Butler tallied in the first frame proved to be the difference on Thursday, as Indiana managed to muster up just two runs against a trio of quality Butler arms.
Bulldog starter Ben Whiteside and lefty relievers Andrew Crumbley and Cole Graverson combined to hold the Hoosiers to two runs -- both of which were earned -- on six hits, striking out eight Indiana hitters on the day.
Butler tacked on a handful of insurance runs throughout the rest of the contest, adding one run in the third and two in the fifth.
Moroknek, Lewis and right fielder Xavier Carter combined to do all of the damage for Butler on Thursday. The trio went 6-10 at the plate, driving in all six Butler runs as the Bulldogs topped the Hoosiers 6-2 to open up the four game set.
Bothwell dominates, middle inning explosion catapults Indiana over Butler on Friday
Friday brought the series back to Bloomington and it was a much better day for Indiana in all aspects of the game. Indiana appeared locked in at the plate and Hoosier starter Ty Bothwell turned in a special performance in the 11-2 Indiana victory.
As Butler did in game one, Indiana struck first in the home half of inning number one. Center fielder Carter Mathison reached to leadoff the bottom of the first before shortstop Tyler Cerny doubled him home just a pitch later.
"It was great, it was a great start," Mercer said postgame. "Cerny gets a hung breaking ball in the middle of the plate and 'bang' we're off and running. It kind of set the tone for the day, we need to do more of that."
Indiana added a run in the bottom of the fourth after Josh Pyne plated a run with a sac fly to left. Pyne's RBI extended the Hoosiers' lead to 2-0, although it was a temporary two run lead for Indiana.
The lone blemish on Bothwell's otherwise spotless performance came in the top of the fifth. Butler outfielder Joey Urban got a hold of a two-out fastball and deposited it over the left centerfield wall to tie up the game.
Indiana responded quickly, however, exploding for nine runs over the next two innings. The Hoosiers mashed five extra base hits over the course of the fifth and sixth frames.
After tacking on three runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth, Indiana's lead ballooned to 11-2 -- a scoreline that would hold for the remainder of the game.
On the mound, Bothwell turned in one the best performances of his collegiate career. The graduate senior went eight complete innings, allowing just two runs on six hits. He struck out eight Butler hitters and walked none in a spirited performance.
"Ty was amazing," Mercer said. "I think what gets lost is Ty's obsessive desire to work and compete for Indiana. Ty's a guy that's up early in the morning and works all day. You get an outing like today because he's such an incredible worker. Ty was incredible, I could not be more proud of a kid, ever."
Hoosiers split Saturday double-header with Bulldogs
Game one of the Saturday double-header featured a ton of offense for one side. Indiana tallied a season-high 22 runs on 20 hits, including five home runs and seven total extra base hits.
A six-run bottom of the first inning put Butler behind the eight-ball early on, as the Hoosiers continued to mash throughout their 22-3 beatdown of the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.
Eight of Indiana's starters in game one of the double-header added a tally to the team's hit column. Seven of those eight starters that registered a hit recorded multiple hits, while five of them totaled multiple RBIs.
Right fielder Nick Mitchell went 3-4, tallying a game-high six RBIs -- including a second inning grand slam -- while freshman designated hitter Andrew Wiggins went 4-4, with three RBIs and a two-run shot in the first.
"He's improved tremendously," Mercer said postgame when asked about the recent play of Wiggins. "He wasn't the player that he is now, a month ago. He was the player of the game in the first game. He's practiced really hard, he's worked his tail off."
Center fielder Carter Mathison and left fielder Devin Taylor each added three-hit performances as well.
Indiana got a quality start on the mound from righty Connor Foley in game one of the double-header. Foley went 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on three hits in Indiana's run-rule victory over Butler.
"Connor kind of wavered a little bit," Mercer said. "He obviously has great stuff, but he's just got to get through it. He has high expectations, so he's battling his way through it and he did a good job. You look at the final line and he did a good job."
The second game on Saturday was not quite the display of offensive firepower that game one was.
Butler got on the board in the top of the third to open up the scoring, but Indiana answered relatively quickly
In the bottom of the fourth, third baseman Josh Pyne, catcher Jake Stadler and shortstop Tyler Cerny combined to drive in four runs to give the Hoosiers the lead.
Both teams continued to trade runs back and forth throughout the ensuing couple of innings, eventually resulting in a tie game heading into the ninth.
In the ninth frame, a couple of walks set the table for Bulldog first baseman Kade Lewis. The first pitch he saw against Indiana right-hander Brayden Risedorph, Lewis demolished it for a clutch three-run home run to give Butler the lead late.
Lewis' long ball narrowly missed the 408 feet sign beyond the right field fence.
The Hoosiers went down without much fuss in the bottom of the ninth, falling to the Bulldogs 8-5, splitting the Saturday double-header.
"You see glimpses," Mercer said. "For me, you take the positives from (Friday) and the first game of the double-header and you just pick up and you move on and you learn the hard lesson. You hate to have to lose to learn."
Indiana welcomes Indiana State to Bloomington on Tuesday for a mid-week matchup.
