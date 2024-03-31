The Indiana Hoosiers and the Butler Bulldogs battled each other in a four game series that spanned three days from Thursday to Saturday. The first game of the series was hosted by the Bulldogs in Indianapolis, with the final three games of the series being played in Bloomington at Bart Kaufman Field. Indiana (15-14) and Butler (12-14) split the first two games of the series, setting up a potentially series-deciding Saturday double-header. On Saturday, the Hoosiers dominated the first game of the double-header before falling to a late, go-ahead home run in game two. "The stumbling block for us at times is when we get emotional and frustrated," head coach Jeff Mercer said following the series split. "It's about being calm and executing and doing your job. We didn't do that enough. You do that and you look up and you're in a different game. It doesn't go well for us when we play (frustrated)."

Butler pitching quiets Indiana's offense in series opener

Thursday's game took place in Indianapolis at Bulldog Park on the campus of Butler University. It didn't take long for the home team to take the lead in game one of the series. After the Hoosiers went down one, two, three in the top half of the first inning to open up the series, the Bulldogs opened the scoring with a three-spot in the home half via a couple of extra base hits. A first inning RBI double from left fielder Jack Moroknek and a two-run blast off the bat of first baseman Kade Lewis, got the Bulldogs off to a flying start. Those three runs Butler tallied in the first frame proved to be the difference on Thursday, as Indiana managed to muster up just two runs against a trio of quality Butler arms. Bulldog starter Ben Whiteside and lefty relievers Andrew Crumbley and Cole Graverson combined to hold the Hoosiers to two runs -- both of which were earned -- on six hits, striking out eight Indiana hitters on the day. Butler tacked on a handful of insurance runs throughout the rest of the contest, adding one run in the third and two in the fifth. Moroknek, Lewis and right fielder Xavier Carter combined to do all of the damage for Butler on Thursday. The trio went 6-10 at the plate, driving in all six Butler runs as the Bulldogs topped the Hoosiers 6-2 to open up the four game set.

Bothwell dominates, middle inning explosion catapults Indiana over Butler on Friday

Friday brought the series back to Bloomington and it was a much better day for Indiana in all aspects of the game. Indiana appeared locked in at the plate and Hoosier starter Ty Bothwell turned in a special performance in the 11-2 Indiana victory. As Butler did in game one, Indiana struck first in the home half of inning number one. Center fielder Carter Mathison reached to leadoff the bottom of the first before shortstop Tyler Cerny doubled him home just a pitch later. "It was great, it was a great start," Mercer said postgame. "Cerny gets a hung breaking ball in the middle of the plate and 'bang' we're off and running. It kind of set the tone for the day, we need to do more of that." Indiana added a run in the bottom of the fourth after Josh Pyne plated a run with a sac fly to left. Pyne's RBI extended the Hoosiers' lead to 2-0, although it was a temporary two run lead for Indiana. The lone blemish on Bothwell's otherwise spotless performance came in the top of the fifth. Butler outfielder Joey Urban got a hold of a two-out fastball and deposited it over the left centerfield wall to tie up the game. Indiana responded quickly, however, exploding for nine runs over the next two innings. The Hoosiers mashed five extra base hits over the course of the fifth and sixth frames. After tacking on three runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth, Indiana's lead ballooned to 11-2 -- a scoreline that would hold for the remainder of the game. On the mound, Bothwell turned in one the best performances of his collegiate career. The graduate senior went eight complete innings, allowing just two runs on six hits. He struck out eight Butler hitters and walked none in a spirited performance. "Ty was amazing," Mercer said. "I think what gets lost is Ty's obsessive desire to work and compete for Indiana. Ty's a guy that's up early in the morning and works all day. You get an outing like today because he's such an incredible worker. Ty was incredible, I could not be more proud of a kid, ever."

Hoosiers split Saturday double-header with Bulldogs